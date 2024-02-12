Details of ticket & VIP package offerings

VisitBritain & Wego Join as the Taste of Dubai VIP Lounge sponsor

Newly Announced Raw Coffee inclusions with Taster and VIP packages

Dubai – The city’s biggest food, drink and music festival returns with exciting updates!

Get ready for the culinary event of the year, as Taste of Dubai makes its return from 23- 25 February for the first time at Skydive Dubai. The highly-anticipated food, beverage and music extravaganza has something for everybody, with new updates on its VIP offerings throughout the weekend.



Here are the latest details:

VisitBritain & Wego Join as Taste VIP Lounge Partners:

​​​​​​​​​​The luxury hotspot of Tate of Dubai is gearing up to offer guests an unmatched weekend in the VIP lounge, featuring its own music pocket for a non-stop party from day to night.



Taste organisers are pleased to announce that VisitBritain, the national tourism agency for Great Britain, and Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the MENA region, have teamed up to provide guests with a deliciously stylish weekend at Taste of Dubai. Featuring a luxuriously furnished oasis garden, exclusive and tempting British beverages and a talented musician playing British themed tunes, Taste guests are lined up for a fun experience nothing short of spectacular to sample British culture and inspire future visits.



“We are delighted to have VisitBritain & Wego come on board as our VIP Partner for Taste of Dubai 2024. A duo rooted in providing exceptional international experiences, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy an upscaled offering that will be an integral part of the Taste VIP Experience” said Maddy Spicer, Marketing Director of MENA Live Events.



All Taste VIP tickets include access to the VisitBritain & Wego VIP Lounge, in addition to 3 food and 3 drink vouchers to redeem at participating restaurants and bars at the event.

As the lounge has limited capacity, guests are encouraged to purchase in advance as VIP tickets are likely to sell out.

RAW Coffee Elevates Taster and VIP Ticket Offerings:

​​​​​​​Some news has been brewing for Taster and VIP Ticket holders!

We are pleased to share that RAW Coffee, the pioneering specialty coffee roasting company in the Middle East is joining Taste of Dubai as the official coffee sponsor, after a successful partnership with Taste of Abu Dhabi last Novemebr.



Guests can expect a delicious menu of RAW Coffee specialty drinks, plus experiential activations, photo ops and more.

New for this year’s edition, RAW Coffee will also feature specialty barista training sessions throught the weekend, where guests can learn to prepare expertly crafted drinks alongside other culinary and mixology enthusiasts.



What’s even better, all Taster Package and VIP package holders will be able to use 1 of their allocated drink vouchers on any RAW Coffee beverage at Taste of Dubai. The full menu of delicious RAW goodies available at Taste can be found here: https://tasteofdubaifestival.com/things-to-do/raw-coffee-barista-workshops/



Packages:

General Admission

Includes: 1 day entry to the event, access to Taste cooking workshops.

Taster Package

Includes: 1 day entry to the event, 2 food vouchers, 2 drinks vouchers, access Taste cooking workshops.

VIP Package

Includes: 1 day entry to the event, access to the VisitBritain & Wego VIP lounge, 3 food vouchers, 3 drinks vouchers, access to Taste cooking workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

*Food vouchers may be redeemed for any dish at any restaurant pop-up.

*Drink vouchers may be used for house beverages, soft drinks or water. 1 drink voucher per person may be redeemed for any specialty item from RAW Coffee at Taste of Dubai.

Advanced tickets are now on sale. Buy now to save!

Advanced Ticket Prices:

General Admission: AED 75

Taster Package: AED 180

VIP Package: AED 280

On-the-Door Ticket Prices:

General Admission: AED 85

Taster Package: AED 195

VIP Package: AED 295

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://tasteofdubaifestival.com/ and follow us:

Instagram: @tasteofdubai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tasteofdubai/

Tickets can be purchased at: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/90175/taste-of-dubai-2024

About MENA Live Events:

A newly established company, MENA Live Events is determined to deliver fresh and innovative world-class events, driven by its team of international talent and decades of combined speciality experience. With a keen focus on consumer and corporate events in the region, MENA Live Events provides full 360 event solutions by harnessing its future forward event managers, specialist marketers and operations experts in order to produce compelling campaigns, unmissable experiences, and events that drive guest engagement like never before.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maddy Spicer

Marketing Director

maddy@mena-events.com

About Taste Festivals

Taste Festivals is a global culinary platform with a series of festivals in cities across Europe, South America and the Middle East. Featuring stunning food prepared by the world’s greatest restaurants, globally renowned chefs, masterclasses, markets and entertainment, Taste is a worldwide leader in culinary-driven experiences.