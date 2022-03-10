An unparalleled digital alternative reality festival, NFT gallery, Web3 Summit, multi-dimensional outdoor performance. All in one place.

Dubai: The first-of-its-kind WOW (World of Web3) festival is set to take place in the UAE through a series of events that include the ‘WOW Summit’, a large ‘NFT Gallery’, ‘Business Expo’ and the ‘Metafest’, a multi-dimensional, immersive outdoor performance. The festival, which is set to start on March 13 and run until the 16, aims to raise community understanding of the Web3 technology, its ascension in emerging markets, plus its impact on innovation, and life as we know it.

Various workshops and panel discussions will take place with new speakers added to the list, Amirsan Roberto, Co-Founder and Angel Investor of Sinofy Group, Alexander Politayko, Co-founder of KStone.capital , MarsDAO, Auto.farm,WhatToFarm.io & TTM Group.

In addition to :

Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni – CEO of Blockchain Center UAE

Hoda A. Alkhzaimi - President of Emirates Digital Association for Women

Saeed Aldarmaki – Founder of Sheesha Finance and co-founder of Alphabit Digital Currency Fund

Ralf Glabischnig – Founder of Crypto Oasis

James Wo – Founder and CEO of DFG

Alex Nascimento – Managing Director of 7CC

Ali Madhavji – Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund and LP at Loyal VC & Draper Goren Holm

Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO & Co-founder of Paypolitan

Gaurav Dubey – CEO of TDeFi, TradeDog incubator and advisor.

The flagship event, WOW Summit, will be held from 13th to 16th of March at Burj Park, Dubai, and is organized by GuyWay Events. The WOW Summit is set to research the phenomena of "Alternative Reality", with the first day of the summit focusing on the latest developments in the blockchain industry. The second day will look at the impact of Web3 on the creative industries through a series of talks. The finale will highlight the latest developments in the digital mining hardware and software industry.

-Ends-

For more information, visit

Website: https://wowsummit.net/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wowsummitdubai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WowSummitDubai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/wow-summit-dubai/

Media Queries

Media Office of WOW SUMMIT & GUYWAY EVENTS

Sharifa Al Badi

Email: info@allaether.com