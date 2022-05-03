BII World and Network International (Powered Sponsor) are excited to announce the dates for the 8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – CEO Exclusive, which will be hosted In-Person over 5 days (23- 27th May 2022) in Nairobi - Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, /African Media Agency (AMA)/- Digital technologies are unlocking new pathways for rapid economic growth, innovation, employment, and access to all forms of services in Africa. The region’s financial sector is no exception to this, and has in-fact witnessed dynamic transformation, embracing re-structured strategies developed to make the sector advanced and future-ready.

With a history of seven successful editions across the African continent, BII World is delighted to have Network International presenting the 8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – CEO Exclusive, as Powered Sponsor.

Taking place at Mövenpick Hotel & Residences, Nairobi – Kenya, this premium in-person edition will feature a Fintech StartUp Investor Forum (23 May 2022, Monday), 2-day Conference (25- 26 May 2022), followed by the Africa Bank 4.0 Awards hosted post conference from 17.00 hrs. EAT and exclusive Masterclass Workshops – Pre-Event Masterclass (24 May) Post-Event Masterclass (27 May 2022).

“Network International remains committed to fostering agile innovation by deploying our best-in-class technology to support digital and financial inclusion of African consumers and businesses. Because, ultimately, furthering digital adoption is going to be dependent on the people, platform and partnership. The 8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit is an excellent platform to hear from the champions of the region’s evolving digital payments landscape,” said Hany Fekry, Group Managing Director – Processing - Network International.

According to André Løvestam, Chief Executive Officer – Zwipe, “Cards and payments is certainly undergoing a lot of innovation, with rapid transition to contactless, partly driven by the pandemic and rising transaction limits. Mobile payment, tokenization, and wearables will all play important roles.” Andre will be presenting on how Biometric-system can make customer feel more convenient, safe, and secure for payment transactions.

As a premium in-person CEO Exclusive edition, will host 200+ CEOs and other C-Suite professionals, ministerial leaders, and decision makers across Africa's BFSI sector, to determine Africa’s progressive future in digital banking & beyond. Some of the key speakers among the among the 40+ confirmed speaker who will be engaging in knowledge-sharing sessions at the event include:

Nandan Mer, Group CEO - Network International

Group CEO - Dr. Segun Aina, President - Africa Fintech Network

President Bongi Kunene, MD - The Banking Association South Africa

MD - Mamie KALONDA, CEO - FINCA RD Congo SA;

CEO - Julias Odhiambo Alego, Chief Executive Officer - Kenya Institute of Bankers

Chief Executive Officer Kuldip Paliwal, MD & CEO - First Alliance Bank (Z) Limited

MD & CEO - Uzoma Dozie, CEO - Sparkle

CEO Abdi Mohamed, CEO - Absa Bank Tanzania

CEO Fabian Kasi, MD - Centenary Bank

MD Conference Chairman – Abhinav Nehra, Managing Director, East Africa - Network International

Network International is the Powered Sponsor for this event, which will also be joined by many other solution providers, technology experts, and institutional bodies such as African Fintech Network (Lead Fintech Network), KnowBe4 Africa (Platinum Partner); Openway and GupShup (Gold Partners); Zwipe (Silver Partner); Mastercard (Lead Networking Partner); Sofri, DLM Capital Group, FMB Capital Holdings (Bronze Partners); Zanaco, Sparkle, FINCA, Centenary Bank (Associate Partners); Bankiko, M-Tip, Pepesa (StartUp Partners); First Alliance Bank (Z) Ltd. and Avantalogie (Supporting Partners); Kenya Institute of Bankers (Lead Banking Institute); The Banking Association South Africa | Associations of Fintechs in Kenya | The Egyptian Fintech Association | Digital Finance Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe | Association for Digital Finance Practitioners in Zambia (ADFP) | Sudanese Fintech Association (Supporting Associations) and African Media Agency (Official Media Partner).

