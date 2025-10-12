Al-Hamad: We are preparing the next generation of our clients to lead the future with a global outlook, grounded in trust and guided by a vision that transcends the traditional concept of wealth

The program reflects our “Beyond Wealth” philosophy, inspiring participants to make informed, responsible, and sustainable financial decisions.

Now in its sixth edition, the program welcomed 22 participants from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Generation W offers participants the skills and insights to help them continue their families’ successful financial journeys.

The experience combined expert-led sessions by J. P. Morgan Asset Management and Intervest, real-world case studies, and interactive workshops.

It also offered exclusive opportunities, including a private visit to the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet and enriching adventures in the Swiss Alps.

As part of its strategic vision to prepare the next generation of visionary leaders in finance and investment, NBK Wealth Group hosted the sixth edition of its prestigious educational program, “Generation W”. Designed exclusively for the second generation of senior private banking clients, the program seeks to instill a profound understanding of the principles of wealth and investment, while equipping participants with the expertise, discipline, and forward-looking perspective required to safeguard and seek to advance their families’ financial legacies with the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility.

The program offers a comprehensive learning journey, meticulously crafted to immerse participants in the world of wealth management. Through expert-led sessions, real-world case studies, and interactive workshops grounded in the latest research, combined with cultural experiences and enriching adventures in nature, the initiative strengthens critical thinking, builds lasting connections, and broadens participants’ horizons both personally and professionally.

Over four days at the La Réserve Hotel in Geneva, the sixth edition of Generation W brought together 22 participants from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, offering them an exceptional experience that blended in-depth learning in financial management and investment with cultural exchange and inspiring adventures in the Swiss Alps.

NBK Wealth Group offered participants the chance to benefit from the expertise of its global strategic partners through specialized sessions on finance, investment, and asset allocation led by experts from J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Intervest. Delivered in an engaging, dialogue-driven format, the sessions encouraged direct interaction, enabling participants to exchange ideas, ask questions, and explore the latest global trends in wealth management, equipping them with the insight to make more informed financial decisions in the future.

Cultural Experiences & Adventures

As part of the cultural experiences, the program featured an exclusive visit to the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet on the occasion of its 150th anniversary. Participants were offered a rare opportunity to explore the art of Swiss luxury watchmaking, an encounter that seamlessly blended traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation, providing them with an inspiring perspective on this refined and timeless craft.

The journey continued with an exploration of Switzerland’s cultural and natural beauty, beginning in Montreux, where the calm lakeside atmosphere inspired moments of creativity and reflection. The program then took participants to the historic town of Gruyère, with its medieval charm and rich traditions, offering a unique blend of learning and inspiration. The participants also visited the serene town of Gstaad, renowned for its tranquil charm and picturesque landscapes, offering moments of reflection and relaxation.

A Holistic Experience

Commenting on the event, Mr. Faisal Al-Hamad, Chief Executive Officer - NBK Wealth Group, said: “Generation W is more than an educational program; it is a holistic experience designed to instill a leadership mindset in the next generation of our clients. By equipping them with knowledge, perspective, and vision, we aim to empower them to confidently shape their future and carry forward their families’ legacy with purpose and distinction.”

Al-Hamad added that the program reflects NBK Wealth’s “Beyond Wealth” philosophy, which places the client at the center of every experience and equips them with the knowledge and tools to create meaningful impact in their own lives and within their communities.

Furthermore, he explained that NBK Wealth Group approaches wealth from a comprehensive perspective that extends beyond numbers and assets to encompass human development, insight maturity, and financial awareness. From this standpoint, the Generation W program was carefully designed to integrate specialized educational sessions with in-depth dialogues that inspired participants to reimagine concepts of value and make more conscious, sustainable financial decisions. The program also incorporated reflective experiences in nature, broadening participants’ intellectual and personal horizons.

In a candid and engaging fireside chat, Al-Hamad shared invaluable advice that resonated deeply with participants as they prepared for their future. He emphasized the importance of patience in building confidence and experience, the need to enjoy the journey rather than focus solely on the destination, and the power of cultivating relationships based on respect and integrity. He also highlighted the value of continuous learning, personal balance, and resilience, reminding the participants that mistakes are inevitable, but growth lies in how we reflect, adapt, and move forward.

“We are not only preparing the next generation of our clients to understand the markets, but also to lead the future with a global outlook, unwavering trust, and a perspective that transcends the traditional concept of wealth,” concluded Al-Hamad.

Reflecting on their session, Henry Noel-Smith at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said: “The session on equity investing took participants through practical scenarios that helped them understand how to value companies and recognize when it is the right time to invest.”

Meanwhile, Hazem Rasbeih at Intervest emphasized that Generation W represents a unique model for preparing young people to meet the challenges of wealth management in a rapidly changing world. He noted that the session was designed in two parts. The first introduced the Four Seasons of Credit, helping participants build a stronger understanding of how to think through alternative transactions and dynamically construct portfolios. The second part was more focused, allowing them to dive deeper into specific sectors such as aviation.

Participant Testimonials: A Journey That Shifted Mindsets

The 2025 edition of the “Generation W” program was met with strong acclaim from the next generation of NBK Wealth Group’s Private Banking clients, with participants expressing unanimous appreciation for its diverse activities and enriching experiences.

Participants reflected that the program shifted their understanding of wealth and its true meaning. Some realized that wealth management extends far beyond numbers and analysis, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness and aligning financial decisions with personal values.

Others highlighted the program’s unique blend of education and adventure, noting that the mix of rich sessions, time in nature, and deep conversations with experts and peers left them with fresh insights and broader perspectives.

For many, the experience felt like a turning point. They discovered that wealth is not only about possessions, but about how it is managed and how it shapes their vision for the future. The program inspired participants to feel better equipped to make thoughtful and responsible financial decisions, while carrying forward new ideas and a renewed outlook.

A Global Vision

Launched in 2007, the Generation W program reflects NBK Wealth’s ‘Beyond Wealth’ philosophy, aiming to empower young people with knowledge, strengthen their confidence, and expand their global outlook.

NBK Wealth Group aspires to be the trusted partner of choice in wealth management, focusing not only on seeking to grow clients’ assets but also on building enduring legacies that span generations.

Built on a commitment to trust and long-term partnership, NBK Wealth Group is dedicated not only to seek growing clients’ assets but also to shaping lasting legacies that extend across generations. As the leading wealth management group in Kuwait and one of the largest in the wider region, it serves as a cornerstone of National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) Group, one of the Middle East’s foremost financial institutions. With decades of expertise and a strong foundation, NBK Wealth offers a comprehensive suite of services through its broad presence in nine cities across five countries, providing clients with seamless access to local, regional, and global markets.

The Group adopts a client-focused approach, delivering tailored solutions that address the distinct financial objectives of high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Its comprehensive offering spans private banking and wealth management services, including wealth planning, portfolio management, and specialized advisory across family affairs, real estate, cash and credit management, offshore trusts, and estate planning.

NBK Wealth is dedicated to understanding the distinct financial objectives of each client, crafting tailored strategies that seek to optimize returns while maintaining prudent risk management.

NBK Wealth is a brand registered under the name of National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P (“NBK”), for use by the Asset Management business of, among other NBK group entities, Watani Investment Company K.S.C.C. , a leading investment firm and its affiliates worldwide, combined with the Private Banking services of NBK worldwide, which is one of the largest and oldest financial institutions in the region.