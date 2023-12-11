The new national project, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and National Experts Program, developed by e& enterprise, was launched at COP28 in the presence of key dignitaries including Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

The ground-breaking initiative aims to incentivize individuals in the UAE to reduce carbon emissions and will help generate data, providing decision-makers with clear information for future policies.

The strategic project will serve as a model for countries worldwide and solidifies the UAE’s position as a global leader for innovation and driving forward climate action.

Abu Dhabi: UAE Environmental Identity (UAEEI), a new national project designed to incentivize individuals in the UAE to help reduce carbon emissions, led by National Experts Program (NEP) Fellow, Engineer Abdulla Al Remeithi, was launched at COP28. The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and e&, collaborated with NEP to deliver the project.

The launch ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment. As well as leading the UAE’s drive to mitigate the impacts of climate change, Her Excellency is also an NEP Mentor. In this role, she works closely with the program’s sector participants, passing on her specialized expertise, leadership skills, and guidance to help them make a transformative impact in their sector.

Serving as a tool to collect data, UAEEI aims to measure the environmental footprint of individuals in the UAE, capturing data based on consumer choices to provide decision-makers with clear information to drive future policies.

It also aims to empower individuals to actively offset their carbon footprint as the UAE works towards reducing its emissions by 43 per cent by 2030.

Addressing the audience at the ceremony, Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, said: “The Environmental Identity App indeed shines a light on our own climate innovators in the UAE. In this new era of climate innovation, our success as a sustainable nation will be defined by the launchpads we create for climate innovators to take their work from the lab into the real world.

“It also serves as a groundbreaking solution that will help measure – and in turn – reduce their impact on the environment and is another step forward in our national vision to preserve the environment for future generations by enabling the people to make informed choices.”

She added: “I am grateful for the National Experts Program launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to identify a new generation of technical experts and innovators. The UAEEI is the outcome of a launchpad like NEP combining academic rigor, active mentoring, and funding pathways.”

Spearheaded by Engineer Abdulla Al Remeithi, NEP Fellow, and Director - Environment Policy, Regulation and Climate Change at Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the initiative is sponsored by the Department of Energy, EAD, and Mubadala.

The UAEEI is the culmination of Abdulla’s Capstone Project in NEP 1.0, which received funding from NEP’s legacy partner, Mubadala, to launch the innovative national initiative.

Engineer Abdulla Al Remeithi, said: “The UAE Environmental Identity (UAEEI) is a national project and a revolutionary initiative designed to create a global role model - redefining our role in the global fight against climate change.

“Ultimately, this initiative’s goal is to create a positive and tangible impact, reducing the national environmental footprint and contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. It also stands as a transformative solution, aligning with numerous forthcoming efforts in our pipeline. With knowledge, technology, and a collective will, we can create a world where humanity coexists harmoniously with nature.”

Engineer Abdulla Al Remeithi was the Environment sector representative in the first cohort of NEP, developed under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. The strategic program is a launchpad for UAE-based specialists who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future growth sectors.

About the National Experts Program

Developed under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the National Experts Program is a launchpad for UAE-based specialists who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors.

NEP fosters the development of sector leaders and technical experts who will help shape the country’s future. The program cultivates a pool of UAE-based professionals recognized as outstanding performers in their field and equips them to have a transformative impact on key social and economic sectors carefully aligned with the country’s national priorities. Participants will enhance their expertise, professional skills, and leadership ability by mastering five key mindsets for lifelong learning.

Read more about the National Experts Program at www.uaenep.ae or keep up to date with the latest news and events on:

Instagram – @uaenep

Twitter – @uaenep

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/UAENEP UAE NEP, @uaenep

LinkedIn – National Experts Program