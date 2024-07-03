Building on the success of its first edition, and in response to calls for a follow-up conference, the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference has confirmed it will return to Windhoek from 20-22 August 2024.

With over 800 delegates, key industry stakeholders and players together under one roof, the first Namibia Oil and Gas Conference in 2023 was a resounding success - fuelling knowledge and innovation.

The conference laid the solid foundations of a strategic roadmap for guiding both the public and private sectors on how Namibia can best benefit from investments in the sector.

The event is hosted by the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN), in partnership with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), with the strategic partnership of the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR). The conference also has the official endorsement of Namibia’s, Ministry of Mines and Energy. The innovative programme features two days of strategic discussions delivered by more than 70 speakers.

The conference-themed; The Next Steps Towards a Prosperous Oil and Gas Industry, is another all-encompassing event and offers unparalleled opportunity for local and global investors to connect, develop and sign deals and partnerships.

A full programme of national and international speakers will share their insights and analysis, exploring issues around the status of Namibia’s oil and gas industry, powering the future and unleashing Namibia's energy revolution, local content, infrastructure and logistics, as well as Namibia's role in global oil and gas markets, procurement transparency, people and skill development.

In addition, and new for 2024, the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference will further foster skills development and capacity building in the oil, gas and energy sectors by hosting several dedicated workshop sessions before the main summit on 20th August.

Speaking at the official media launch in Windhoek on 27 May, Economic Association of Namibia Chairman, Jason Kasuto explained; “The 20 – 22 August 2024 will signify a landmark three days of engagement, empowerment, and energy. The 2nd edition of the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference under the theme: The Next Steps Towards a Prosperous Oil and Gas Industry comes to fruition based on unparalleled demand by industry players (international and local); public, private, academia and civil society stakeholders, as well as the general Namibian public from local entrepreneurs; to professionals across diverse sectors as well as the youth. The message is: Let’s fill the information gap; let’s network; let’s participate.”

He further added; “With over 70 renowned speakers covering relevant topics, panel discussions, master classes, exhibitions, the mission of the Economic Association of Namibia is clear that: the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference 2024 has a strong focus on proposing ideas and strategies that will ensure that investments in the sector will not create an enclave around oil and gas production sites, but that investment will lead to the development of an integrated industrial base with backward and forward linkages to the rest of the economy, thus creating sustainable value chains, jobs and uplifting the living standards of Namibia’s people.”

For further details of the conference’s agenda and participation options, please visit https://www.namibiaoilandgasconf.com/