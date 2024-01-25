Winners included fan favourites Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, amongst others within the 18 award categories

Underlines Nakheel’s commitment to raising the profile of soccer in Dubai as well as fostering an active, healthy, and holistic lifestyle

Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the world-leading master developer, concluded a successful partnership event with the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023. The award ceremony, held at the Atlantis The Palm, was organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and presented awards based on over 70 million votes cast by the public for their favourite global soccer stars, setting the stage for intense competition among the sport’s most elite athletes.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, Khaldoon Bin Mubarak, President of Manchester City, reaffirming the popularity of soccer globally and within Dubai. The event was also attended by Mr. Naaman Atallah, Group Chief Executive Officer and senior members of the Nakheel management team.

Soccer fans from around the world cast their votes for their favourite soccer stars across 18 award categories, including Erling Haaland, who claimed victory in the Best Men’s Player category, while Aitana Bonmatí secured the title for the Best Women’s Player. The Fans’ Favourite Player award went to Cristiano Ronaldo, with him also receiving acclaim as the Best Middle East Player, while Al Ahly secured the title of the Best Middle East Club.

Nakheel’s sponsorship of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards underlines the company’s commitment to raising the profile of the sport within the emirate and fostering an active, healthy, and holistic lifestyle for both Dubai residents and visitors.

This achievement also adds to Nakheel's impressive track record of supporting, sponsoring and hosting prestigious international sporting events. From the recent UAE Tour 2023, Dubai World Cup, and Dubai 7s Netball to the Roy Nasr Triathlon and the UAE Cycling Federation’s Dubai Islands Open Challenge race, Nakheel continues to play a pivotal role in promoting a culture of wellness and sporting excellence. In 2023, Nakheel proudly announced its sponsorship of The Dubai Diggers, a highly successful dragon boat racing team, as well as its support for the Dubai Police Rowing Team and Dubai Police Olympics Rowing Team, further championing athletic prowess and a commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

-Ends-

Media enquiries

ASDA’A BCW

nakheel@bcw-global.com

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.