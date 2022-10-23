Riyadh, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Najm for Insurance Services joined the 12th International Valuation Conference (IVC), held in Riyadh from October 3-5, as a professional sponsor. Taking place for the first time in the Middle East and the Arab World, [H2] the conference was hosted by the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (TAQEEM), led by its chairman, the [H3] Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, in collaboration with the IVC Executive Committee.

IVC 2022 brought together 25 speakers and leaders of valuation organizations around the world, highlighting the latest trends in the profession and the promising opportunities it offers. It also addressed the best regional and global valuation practices and the latest regulations. Keynote speakers, including experts from all around the world, shared their experiences, illustrating the crucial role of valuers in preserving the rights of the involved parties and ensuring fairness throughout the valuation process.

Najm’s sponsorship of the conference stems from its joint cooperation with TAQEEM through its arm Taqdeer[H4] . With its advanced vehicle damage assessment system, Najm operates Taqdeer ecosystem[H5] , connecting all beneficiaries, including insurance companies, TAQDEER, Najm’s Damage Assessment centers,[H6] and customers through paperless e-transactions.

The IVC is held biennially and connects valuers, regulators, academics, and users to discuss important topics and the latest trends in the profession. The conference enhances in-depth knowledge exchange between international valuers, as they share their experiences and opinions while addressing emerging and challenging professional issues and focusing on the future of the profession.

