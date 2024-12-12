Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), has inaugurated the 2nd International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures 2024 (ICASF ’24), being held under His Excellency’s own patronage at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Abu Dhabi, until 12 December 2024.

The conference brings together more than 60 esteemed speakers, panelists and thought leaders from over 90 countries, including ministers, diplomats, academics, researchers, industry experts and policymakers. The conference participants will present 330 research papers selected from more than 700 research submissions.

The inauguration of ICASF ‘24 was attended by Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of ADU; Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU; Professor Sherine Farouk, Associate Provost of Academic Projects at ADU; Her Excellency Berangere Boell-Yousfi, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE; and His Excellency Professor Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities and Former Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technology of Egypt.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “This conference could not take place at a site more appropriate than here in our country. With the leadership and guidance of His Highness the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates is a nation committed to building a sustainable society where innovation and transformative technologies drive economic growth and societal success.

“The wise leadership of the President has allowed us to align our vision of the future of our society closely with the global quest to reach the UN Sustainable Development Goals by the year 2030.

“We share with all nations of the world the conviction that reaching those goals will require sustainability to become the dominant motive for national and global actions in order to balance the economic, social, environmental, and cultural needs of all communities, in the present and in the future.

“Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we know full well that building a sustainable future requires a thoughtful strategy for innovation and digital transformation, for education and research, for human resource development, for protection of the environment, for regional and global engagement, and for incorporating tolerance and human fraternity into all aspects of our lives. We need to ensure that we preserve our humanity while we continue to discover and innovate and work toward a future that is safe, fulfilling, prosperous and sustainable for all.

“The collective quest for achieving innovations and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence that will help in building sustainable futures is both exciting and inspiring. We have all seen, for example, the exponential growth of applied generative AI that has occurred over the past months. It is clear to everyone that these innovations are creating new markets, new industries, even a new society. As the agenda of your conference shows, these innovations will impact healthcare, education, business, science and technology, environmental protection, government operations, civic engagement and social responsibility – and virtually all areas of human endeavor. It is no wonder that this conference has attracted all of you. You are here because you realize that developments in a specific field of human endeavor will impact and be impacted by Artificial Intelligence.”

Hosted by ADU and supported by sponsors such as the Emirates Red Crescent, Adeeb Group, Inovartic Investment, and Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the two-day conference, themed ‘Innovation and Digital Transformation for Sustainable Futures,’ sheds light on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies in addressing critical sustainability challenges and fostering resilient, future-ready communities.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and Conference Advisor, said: “Hosting the 2nd International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures marks a significant milestone for ADU. Building on the success of last year’s edition, where we were recognized for our sustainability efforts and ranked 359th globally in the UI GreenMetric Sustainability Rankings 2023 Awards, this conference confirms our commitment to addressing today’s challenges by fostering collaborations with strategic organizations to accelerate sustainability in various fields. We believe in the importance of promoting and investing in sustainability to support the reduction of carbon emissions and further contribute to climate change mitigation.

“ICASF ‘24 embodies our shared dedication with national leaders and partners to equip current and future generations with the tools to drive impactful change, cultivating a knowledge-based economy and advancing the UAE’s leadership in sustainability.”

During the first day, the conference featured four engaging panel discussions, including Empowering Inclusion and Change through Innovation: Aligning Higher Education with SDGs in the Digital Transformation Era; Driving Change: Innovation in Humanitarian, Anti-Poverty Solutions, Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility, for Sustainable Futures; Empowering Women in the Digital Age: Challenges and Opportunities; and Navigating Finance and Audit for ESG in the Era of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

Additionally, a key session was held, titled the Launching of Arab Universities for Climate Change Knowledge Network, which focused on addressing climate challenges in the region through collaboration and shared expertise.

The conference will feature 52 parallel sessions across 10 tracks, covering a wide range of topics, including digital innovation in science, engineering, and business; advancements in AI, green IT, and data science for sustainability; and the impact of digital transformation in law, health, and education. Attendees will also explore sustainable project management, corporate social responsibility, and innovative solutions to address poverty. A special focus will highlight the financial implications of innovation and opportunities for early-career researchers.

The ICASF ‘24 is hosted in collaboration with key partners such as the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), UAE Internal Auditors Association, in addition to HUAWEI, ANXINSEC, the Association of Arab Universities, and leading universities worldwide.

