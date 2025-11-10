The first edition of Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025, to be held from November 15 to 17 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, is set to become the leading regional platform for the green and landscaping industries. At the heart of a green redevelopment and urban landscape market already worth 20 billion dollars.

Dubai, UAE – The event is organized by IEG Middle East and V Group and is held under the Patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) of the United Arab Emirates, under the auspices of the Embassy of Italy in the United Arab Emirates, and with the patronage of the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and ITA – Italian Trade Agency Dubai.

Over 100 international brands, divided into key sectors of the green industry, gather in this unprecedented showcase for the Middle East, bearing witness to a shared commitment to sustainability and biodiversity. By combining European expertise and Middle Eastern vision, the event highlights the great potential of international cooperation in creating greener, healthier, and more resilient cities for future generations.

At the exhibition, leading Emirati companies — Tanseeq Investment Group, Desert Group, Grand Grower Horticulture, Pheladelfia Agricultural, Planters Group, and Gale Pacific — will play a key role in shaping the dialogue on landscape, horticulture, and sustainable urban planning.

“Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 represents a unique opportunity to bring together the best international expertise in these fields. Our goal is to create a platform that inspires new solutions for greener and more resilient cities throughout the Middle East and beyond,” said Valeria Randazzo, Exhibition Director.

With numerous delegations of buyers coming from all over the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar), Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 will be a strategic business hub for the international development of the sector.

The green development of the Middle East: billions of trees, billions of dollars

The landscape market in the Middle East is experiencing unprecedented growth: it is estimated that by 2026 its value will exceed 20 billion dollars, with an annual increase between 5% and 7%.

The cities of the Gulf, in particular, are integrating greenery into major development projects such as NEOM and Diriyah Gate, using it not only as an aesthetic element but as a tool for climate adaptation in response to increasingly extreme environmental conditions.

Well-designed green spaces can increase property values by up to 15%, turning landscaping and green maintenance into a real strategic investment for developers.

National policies, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and that of the United Arab Emirates, place greenery at the center of sustainable development strategies.

The Saudi Green Initiative, for example, provides for the planting of 10 billion trees and the restoration of over 74 million hectares of land — an effort aimed at restoring vital ecological functions, improving air quality, limiting sandstorms, reducing heat islands, improving rainwater management, and strengthening social cohesion.

Since 2021, over 100 million trees and shrubs have already been planted in Saudi Arabia, reclaiming 120,000 hectares of land.

Cities such as Dubai and Riyadh are leading this transition with ambitious projects: Green Riyadh, which aims to plant 7.5 million trees and lower the city’s temperature by 2.2°C, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan, which places parks and open spaces at the heart of urban development.

At the same time, demand for gardening products is also growing, with an average annual sales increase of 7%, driven by new residential programs.

Exhibiting companies and sectors

The Myplant & Garden Consortium will also take part in the event, representing some of the most dynamic Italian companies in the sector.

“The Middle East is emerging as a key region for the green economy. Our presence in Dubai represents a milestone for the Consortium, as we share our excellent offer with a region that is decisively investing in sustainable transformation,” said Marco Orlandelli, President of the Consortium.

The Dutch collective will also promote the exchange of expertise, technologies, and sustainable solutions between continents. Myplant Middle East will also host the Italian regions of Liguria and Piedmont, renowned for their horticultural excellence, presenting themselves as ambassadors of a production system globally recognized for quality, research, and sustainability.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an immersive exhibition layout, conceived as a journey through the green supply chains.

The landscape area will present the best solutions for urban green management, with over 35 exhibitors from GCC countries and beyond, including Bioscape, Desert Landscape, Metaline LLC, Stone & Slates, Planters Group, Proscape, Timbertech, Water in Motion, Grand Grower, Botanical DryGarden, Emax, Envaplas, Mat Srl, Lab23, Muchmore Consultancy, Romiti Vivai, Vivaio Aumenta, and Vivai Innocenti Fidelio.

The flowers and demonstrations area will highlight innovative solutions for floral production and decoration. Among the participants: the Dutch collective, Regione Liguria, The Italian Riviera, Ancef, City Garden, Dulvin Flowers, Emeflora, House of Flowers, Imani Flowers, Rosen Tantau KG, Zibo Meike, and Verde Luxe.

The pots and outdoor furniture area will showcase premium products and production technologies from Acacia Garden Center LLC, Dubai Garden Center, BMG International LLC, Desert Pottery, Do Grand (Thailand), Groupe Eda (France), Hozelock XLS, Erba Srl, Telcom Spa, and House of Timbers.

The technical and services area will illustrate how research and technological development are transforming the sector, with exhibitors such as Desert Energy, Emirates Bio Fertilizer Factory, Florsistemi, and Idromeccanica Lucchini presenting cutting-edge solutions for greenhouses, biofertilizers, energy efficiency, and industry services.

Conferences

• Full program available here: https://myplantgardenme.com/agendas/

The fair will open on November 15 with the conference “Planting the Future: Bridging Landscapes for a New Narrative of Nature,” with keynote speaker Andreas Kipar, President of Green City Italia and member of the Nature-Positive Cities Task Force of the World Economic Forum.

Speakers will include Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE; Francesco Santa, Chief Executive Officer of IEG Middle East; Matteo Zoppas, President of ICE Agency (tbc); H.E. Mohammed Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (“The 2030 United Arab Emirates Vision”); and Mirco Carloni, President of the XIII Commission (Agriculture) of the Italian Parliament.

Two high-level round tables will then explore the role of governments in building resilient cities and managing urban landscapes.

In the afternoon, an international round table on landscape and horticulture for “nature-positive” cities will be moderated by Kipar, with leaders from AIPH, AIAPP, IFLA, and international experts and designers. Following that, architect Simone Riva will present the Outdoor Design Trends 2026 and delve into themes and trends related to real estate development and new construction, between biophilic architecture and continuity between indoors and outdoors.

November 16 – Innovation and Floriculture: Conference by CREA – Council for Agricultural Research and Economics, on innovation and sustainability in plant production, with contributions from Italian and international scholars and researchers; in the afternoon, focus on Italian floriculture and the Sanremo district by ANCEF, followed by floral demonstrations by flower designers.

November 17 – Science and Sustainability: A technical-scientific day with the “Learning from…” format by Green City Italia, which will launch the new Competence Center for Territory and Sustainability (CCTES). This will be followed by an in-depth session on landscape in the Middle East promoted by ASSO.IMPRE.DI.A and ELCA.

Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 inaugurates from November 15 to 17, 2025, a new chapter for the global green industry: business, innovation, sustainability, and international networking meet in Dubai to shape an event destined to mark a new era for the development of the international horticultural market and the sustainable landscape of future cities.

tickets: https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/others/29426/my-plant-and-garden-middle-east-green-expo

exhibitors list: https://myplantgardenme.com/exhibitors/

conferences agenda: https://myplantgardenme.com/agendas/

Myplant & Garden Middle East

Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai-UAE | 15-16-17 November 2025 | cadence: annual | head office VGroup (IEG Group), Milan (IT), Tel. (+39) 02.6889080 – info@myplantgardenme.com | www.myplantgardenme.com

Myplant & Garden Middle East is the only event dedicated to the ornamental green supply chains in the Middle East.