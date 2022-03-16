Abu Dhabi, UAE: In the presence of H.E. Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth and Culture, Mubadala Health recently launched its Youth Majlis at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Youth Pavilion. The Youth Majlis represents a new platform to help young Emiratis shape the future of healthcare in the UAE.

H.E. Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, H.E. Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority and Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, attended the launch event alongside 60 members of the Youth Majlis. During the event, six of the new members presented their innovative ideas and recommendations to enhance public health and improve the quality of care provided to patients and families across the UAE. The concepts will now be evaluated and potentially implemented across Mubadala Health’s different assets.

During her opening remarks, H.E. Shamma Bint Suhail Al Mazrui said, “We are truly proud to see leading national healthcare providers such as Mubadala Health take on the responsibility of supporting and empowering the youth. We aim to see more Emiratis in the healthcare sector as frontliners, and we want to see them empowered and offered ample opportunities to gain fundamental skills needed to accelerate their careers. The Youth Majlis will equip them with such skills and encourage them to be innovative, think critically, and tackle challenges. We aspire to see them become leaders of the future in the UAE. Youth simply are our nation’s greatest asset and investment.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, said “Inspired by the vision of the UAE’s leadership, the Youth Council was created to empower Emirati youth to be among the global front-runners in every field. In line with the UAE’s National Youth Strategy, and as part of our commitment to developing the next generation of leaders, the Youth Majlis will serve as a platform where young voices in healthcare will be heard, their ideas represented, and ultimately their impact felt.”

He added: “At Mubadala Health, we are keen to attract and develop the huge talent that lies within the Emirati community, and to support the efforts of the UAE government to expand opportunities that exist for UAE Nationals. We are extremely thankful for Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui for hosting us today and supporting our Youth Majlis initiative.”

“Mubadala Health’s Youth Majlis aims to use the skills, ideas, concerns and perspectives of our young Emirati talent to shape the future of Mubadala Health. As a healthcare provider, the responsibility on our shoulders is doubled as we aim to increase the number of Emiratis choosing

to pursue careers in healthcare. We are truly excited to see what great ideas, transformative processes, and innovative solutions emerge from the Youth Majlis over the coming years,” Al Nowais concluded.

The Emiratization Department at Mubadala Health has been instrumental in achieving an Emiratization of 20% across the network. Last year, more than 200 young and talented UAE Nationals were trained and recruited in various administrative and technical positions, with many expected to attain managerial positions in the future.

About Mubadala Health:

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Clinics Group. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.