Muscat, Oman: The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has announced the upcoming edition of its flagship Chairman’s Dialogue, to be held on 10 November 2025, under the theme “Maximising Finance for Development.”

Hosted by Mohammed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MSX, the session will feature Wendy Werner, Country Manager of the World Bank Group for the Sultanate of Oman, as the guest speaker. The event will be conducted in a hybrid format, welcoming distinguished guests to the physical venue and streaming it live online to broaden public engagement and access.

Wendy Werner leads the World Bank Group’s engagement across the World Bank (IBRD/IDA), IFC, and MIGA. In this role, she oversees initiatives that advance sustainability, promote private-sector development, and drive economic diversification in Oman. She possesses over 20 years of experience leading development and investment projects in emerging markets globally, and has previously headed IFC’s operations across India, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. She holds an MBA and an MA in International Affairs from The George Washington University, and a BA in Economics from Grinnell College.

Speaking about the initiative, Mohammed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi said, “The Chairman’s Dialogue is a platform for connecting global expertise with national priorities. Each session allows us to explore ideas that can shape Oman’s economic future and strengthen the role of the capital market in the nation’s sustainable development. We are honoured to welcome Wendy Werner, whose extensive international experience will provide valuable insights into how public-private collaboration can unlock new growth opportunities.”

Building on the success of previous editions, the dialogue will explore strategies to mobilise private capital for sustainable growth and diversification, in line with Oman Vision 2040. The session will delve into how emerging economies can effectively mobilise private capital to achieve their sustainable development and diversification goals. Under the overarching theme “Maximising Finance for Development”, Wendy Werner will share insights from global experiences and the World Bank Group’s Maximising Finance for Development (MFD) framework, which promotes the strategic use of public resources to attract private investment in key sectors.

Wendy Werner said, “Mobilising private capital is essential for meeting the scale of development and climate investment needs facing emerging economies. Through the combined strengths of the World Bank Group, we aim to help countries design policies and instruments that attract long-term, sustainable financing. Oman’s ongoing reforms under Vision 2040 demonstrate how strategic partnerships and robust capital markets can accelerate inclusive, resilient growth.”

The discussion will also spotlight Oman’s progress under Vision 2040, highlighting recent reforms like the Sustainable Finance Framework and Bonds and Sukuk Regulation 2024. Together, these demonstrate the Sultanate’s commitment to deepening its financial markets, fostering investor confidence, and advancing green and sustainable financing initiatives.

The upcoming dialogue reaffirms MSX’s commitment to fostering meaningful discourse that bridges local and international perspectives, advancing the Sultanate’s transition toward a more dynamic, diversified, and investor-driven economy.

