Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The third season of Souq Al Freej, organised by Dubai Municipality at Al Warqa 3 Park and Al Barsha Lake Park from 13 December 2024 to 19 January 2025, attracted over 282,000 visitors. This marks an increase of 76% visitors compared to the previous season in 2024.

This year’s Souq Al Freej featured 63 participants, including unique home-based businesses and productive families from across the UAE, achieving sales of AED 2 million. These participants showcased a diverse range of products catering to all family members, making the market a vibrant community platform that celebrates local production and entrepreneurship. The event also strengthened the role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Dubai’s economy by fostering commercial connections between exhibitors and visitors, aligning with the market’s mission to encourage support for locally made products.

The souq hosted 45 food and beverage projects alongside more than 185 entertainment events, workshops, and exhibitions. These activities created an integrated family-friendly space, allowing visitors to enjoy the market’s lively atmosphere while promoting stronger community ties among residents.

Souq Al Freej is one of Dubai Municipality’s most notable community initiatives, held annually during the winter season. It provides a supportive environment for SMEs and families to showcase and sell their products directly to the public. The initiative aligns with Dubai Municipality’s strategic goals of enhancing the city’s appeal and developing integrated facilities that support community events and initiatives, ultimately improving the quality of life and well-being for residents.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hassane Ghanem

Email:

Hghanem@webershandwick.com

DubaiMunicipality@webershandwick.com