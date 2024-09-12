Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, in collaboration with Cineolio, organises a new international cinematic evening on September 20. The event comes in line with the Library’s efforts to promote cultural and intellectual communication by offering a wide range of films, highlighting various visions and experiences from around the world.

The evening will showcase five unique short films subtitled in both Arabic and English. The first film ‘12 Drawings a Day’ is directed by Denis Chapon in Denmark 2011. All created on the back side of used A4 papers, the experimental animation will present the director's three-year journey in five minutes.

Another film featured is ‘Liter of Gas,’ a 17-minute short film directed by Ibrahim Ramy from Egypt in 2022. Amidst a nation-wide rise in oil prices, an unemployed man goes on a journey searching for gasoline for his car, only to find himself instead exploring the socio-economic injustices that put him in this situation in the first place.

This will be followed by ‘Long Trip,’ directed by Ali Kadhum from Iraq and Belgium in 2021. The 13-minute film explores the life of ‘Dries’, after the death of his father, as he must make a fundamental decision to either cremate the body or return it to be buried in his birth country as tradition subscribes.

In her 10-minute documentary produced in 2022, ‘Mid-Way,’ Rola Shamas the Lebanese film maker explores the arrival of trains into a remote village. The documentary asks an important question, in the midst of this rush to nowhere, are we listening to birds? To rivers? To ourselves?

At the conclusion of the evening, Fluorescent Hill team from Canada will take the audience on a six-minute journey with "Migration," a 2014 vintage nature film exploring the migratory pattern of a herd of wild creatures in a creative cinematic frame.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library visitors can learn more about the event and register to attend free-of-charge, through the website mbrl.ae or the Library’s accounts on social media platforms.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.