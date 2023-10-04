Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) recently organized a workshop at its main headquarters on innovation lab scenarios for future housing. The workshop was attended by 45 participants including department managers, heads of divisions from the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, several employees, and representatives from government entities and the private sector.

This workshop is part of the Establishment’s efforts to outline scenarios for sustainable housing for future generations, identifying the key challenges and opportunities facing the housing sector in the future, and developing a plan for housing in Dubai 2050 in collaboration with the Establishment’s strategic partners.

The workshop covered a number of important topics, including studying and discussing the variables and technologies that influence the shaping of the future of housing, brainstorming amongst participants, creating a set of future scenarios, and presenting and discussing the outcomes with those present.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Noura Saeed Al Mutawaa, Head of Strategy and Performance Department at the Strategy and Development Management in the Establishment, expressed her gratitude to the participating entities that contributed to enriching the workshop with their expertise and experiences in the field of innovation.

Al Mutawaa emphasized the Establishment’s keenness to make innovation and creativity a way of life for all its employees, aligning with the visionary leadership's goal to make the UAE a hub for creativity and innovation by providing an attractive working environment for talented individuals.

The workshop, titled "Foresight and Shaping the Future of Housing", took place over one day and featured Samer Al Shidiak, an international expert and speaker in the field of innovation and future foresight, as the main lecturer and lab leader.

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution aimed at providing housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai citizens. It offers a range of services including housing, financial, complementary services to the engineering sector, advisory, smart services, and staff services. The institution is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a smooth user experience by focusing on innovation and excellence. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment strives to provide a dignified life and stability for citizens by offering proactive, sustainable housing services, setting flexible policies, entering strategic partnerships, and ensuring optimal resource utilization.