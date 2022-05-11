Dubai: MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform has announced that it will host an invite-only flagship event #GROWTH Summit 2022 in Dubai on May 19th, 2022.

The in-person networking conference is based on the theme: “A customer-centric, insights-led approach to engagement”. The event will have industry stalwarts, seasoned marketers, and product owners discussing the need for insights-led engagement in driving seamless experience for modern consumer brands.

This edition of #GROWTH Summit will feature Jad Hindy, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Expo 2020, as the keynote speaker. Shaheer Usmani, Head of Marketing and Analytics, Azadea, will also attend to share the growth story from insights-led engagement.

The conference will have multiple panel discussions and fireside chats with prominent speakers and industry stalwarts, the likes of:

● Sumit Srivastava, Chief Digital Officer, Virgin Mobile UAE

● Haris Khan, Group VP - Growth, Rain

● Bilal Adham, Chief Marketing Officer, Batelco

● Mohamaed El Izmirli, CRM Head, Bank ILA (Digital Bank of Bank ABC)

● Shafika Houcine, Group Director - Digital Channels, Etisalat

● Namrata Bhatia, Director Marketing, Holiday Factory

● Nadine Nasser, Manager – Martech & Adtech, MDLBeast

● Rohan Kapoor, Digital Marketing Director, Careem

● Yasmine Mohamed Henna, Co-founder-Chief Commercial & Product Officer, Sympl

● Ankit Bansal, Head of Digital Marketing, 6thStreet.com

● Aaryan Kapur, Head of Digital Marketing, Aster DM Healthcare

● Richard Quipp, Head of Digital, The Entertainer

● Aoun Raza, Head of Digital, Landmark Group

● Eslam Khourshed, Product Head, Nexta

Apart from attending these insightful discussions, attendees will also get to interact with marketers from brands such as 6thStreet.com, Azadea, Landmark Group, Mashreq Bank, Careem, SWVL, Sympl, Batelco, Virgin Mobile, Nexta, Rain and many more!

“From the very beginning, MoEngage has been focused on helping brands and marketers overcome key challenges and deliver the best possible customer experience. In keeping with our efforts, we started the #GROWTH community - a platform to foster mutual learning and problem solving among marketers and product owners. With a step in the same direction, we aim to bring together experts and industry leaders across verticals, to discuss challenges and best practices while sharing real-world use cases in the context of insights-led customer engagement,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO, MoEngage.

This #Growth Summit is an initiative by MoEngage to help the community of marketers, entrepreneurs, and product owners learn from each other through professional and insightful discussions.

