Dubai, UAE: Mode Dubai, is thrilled to unveil a diverse array of brands, celebrity appearances, and dynamic DJ performances. The event is set to dazzle attendees from December 1 - 3, with daily hours from 10 am to 7 pm, at the grand Dubai Festival Arena. As the countdown begins, the stage is set for a breathtaking experience that welcomes all style enthusiasts to be a part of the world of fashion and lifestyle.

Among the highlights of the event, Mode Dubai is proud to welcome Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi on Day One for an exclusive celebrity interview. She is set to grace the occasion with her distinct point of view on modern-day fashion influences and the inspiration behind her refined aesthetic.

Renowned show directors Kevin Oliver, Ryan Pacioles and Marietta Behnisch, who have curated shows for Middle East Fashion Week, Atelier Zuhra, Dolce & Gabbana and Kate Spade, among others, will elevate and design the runway experience for Mode Dubai’s exclusive shoppable catwalks. Well-known brands including Kinki Swim (UAE), Loud is More Good (Turkey), Rosa Faizzad (Denmark), Tutti & Co (UK), Nookie (Australia), Flook the Label (Bali), L Space (USA) and IZEL (UAE), among other industry-leading names will be featured on the catwalk.

From sparkling jewellery to chic accessories and everything in between, explore a stunning array of international and locally acclaimed craftsmanship, such Nuee de Paris (France), Armor Lux (France), Jaupin Eyewear (France), La Panthere by Farah (UAE), The Closet (UAE), Zannetti Watches (Italy), Salad (Lebanon), Caroline Svedbom (Sweden), Tatti Lashes (UK), and Arooba Beauty (UAE). Attendees can expect these and a host of other unparalleled showcases across the three-day fashion event.

Managing Director Tommy Lee comments, “You’ve watched Fashion Week from the sidelines for far too long. It's time to join the inclusive fashion movement and be at the heart of the action.” He also adds, “We are honoured to be able to introduce these brands to the market, and provide them with an exclusive and dynamic new touchpoint for discovery.” This sentiment encapsulates the spirit of Mode Dubai, emphasising the event's dedication to having upcoming designers and fashion lovers attend and be a part of this extraordinary celebration of creative talent.

Guests will be pampered at the lavish Beauty Lounge with expertly curated services, including exquisite blow-dry styling by Kerasilk, flawless manicures by Orly, and impeccable brow touch-ups by RefectoCil, all designed to leave you feeling runway-ready.

Adding to the allure, the event will feature the infectious beats of world-class DJ Yuki, who will be headlining with six electrifying sets spread across the three-day event. With an ambience that blends sophistication and revelry, the event promises an immersive experience that resonates with visitors on every level.

The Mode Dubai event promises an engaging experience, featuring insightful interviews, thought-provoking panel discussions, captivating shoppable catwalk shows, and an exclusive lineup of brands, all contributing to an unforgettable celebration of fashion and lifestyle.

For ticket information visit https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/88047/mode-dubai and for event details, visit https://www.modedubai.ae/.

MEDIA CONTACT

SOAR PR (www.soar-pr.com) on behalf of Mode Dubai

Honour Chokote | honour@soar-pr.com

Shanti Sadhwani | shanti@soar-pr.com



ABOUT MODE DUBAI:

Mode Dubai, a Modern Productions event, will revolutionise the fashion scene, bridging the gap between luxury and high-street by showcasing never-before-seen premium international brands and emerging boutiques. This inaugural Autumn/Winter edition, from December 1st to 3rd, 2023, offers fashion enthusiasts an unparalleled opportunity to explore cutting-edge fashion. Witness renowned brands, experience dynamic catwalk shows, engage in celebrity interviews, and indulge in an electric ambience with world-class DJs. Mode Dubai inspires connections with high-end boutique brands, leaving lasting memories and a renewed sense of style.

Some of the brands at the event include: Kinki Swim (UAE) Loud is More Good (Turkey), Tutti & Co (UK), Rosa Faizzad (Denmark), Nookie (Australia), Flook the Label (Bali), L Space (USA), Nuee de Paris (France), Armor Lux (France), Jaupin Eyewear (France), La Panthere by Farah (UAE), The Closet (UAE), Zannetti Watches (Italy), Salad (Lebanon), Caroline Svedbom (Sweden), Arooba Beauty (UAE), Tatti Lashes (UK) and IZEL (UAE).