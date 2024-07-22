Abu Dhabi: In collaboration with the General Women's Union, the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) organised an interactive session titled, ‘Political Empowerment Dialogue,’ highlighting the significance of nurturing the culture of political participation among Emirati women.

Held at the headquarters of the General Women's Union in Abu Dhabi, this initiative is part of MFNCA's ongoing efforts to promote awareness of the parliamentary life and political participation within all segments of society in the UAE. The session covered various aspects that emphasise the significance of active political participation, introduced participants to the Federal National Council's achievements, and promoted the concepts of good citizenship, strong national loyalty, and dedication to wise leadership.

The discussion featured participation from Federal National Council members Hashima Yasser Al-Afari and Aisha Khamis Al Dhanhani, moderated by Ahlam Said Al-Lamki, Director of the Department of Research and Development at the General Women's Union. The discussion focused on the importance of women’s political participation and the role of the General Women’s Union in nurturing this culture among national women, thereby contributing to the future of parliamentary life in the UAE. The outstanding experience of the two members of the Council at the fifth session of the 2023 elections of the Federal National Council and the achievements of Emirati women in the parliamentary life of the country were also discussed.

Hashima Yasser Al-Afari and Aisha Khamis Al Dhanhani shared aspects of their personal experiences from the fifth edition of the Federal National Council elections, focusing on the motivations behind their parliamentary involvement, and the challenges and success factors in their electoral campaigns. They also highlighted their achievements within the Federal National Council. The session served as an awareness-raising platform, emphasising the critical role played by women parliamentary staff in discussing issues of concern to various segments of the community, particularly women. The duo also shared the key skills that should be developed to enhance the prospects for success for those aspiring to participate in parliamentary life.

Additionally, Ahlam Al-Lamki highlighted the role of the General Women’s Union in encouraging Emirati women to engage in parliamentary activities, in cooperation with strategic partners, including the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs which serves as the National Elections Committee. The Ministry is responsible for supervising all operational matters of the Committee, including administrational, financial, and technical functions. As the session concluded, Al-Lamki reiterated the commitment of the General Women's Union to advance its efforts and initiatives to aid in the enhancement of the role of Emirati women in political life, establishing political empowerment of women as a fundamental pillar of the vision of the Emirati Union and a key focus of its strategies.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs is dedicated to implementing the political empowerment program. Through various initiatives, they aim to prepare more engaging and influential citizens, familiarise individuals with the workings of parliamentary life, and highlight the significance of the Federal National Council's legislative and auditory functions in serving the country and fulfilling the aspirations of its citizens. Furthermore, these initiatives seek to support national strategies and visions that bolster the country's leadership across different sectors.

