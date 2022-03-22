DUBAI: Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India will inaugurate ‘Water Week’ at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai on March 23rd. As part of the Water Week, the delegation led by Shri Shekhawat will have representations from politicians, bureaucrats, water entrepreneurs, and influencers to showcase India’s vision and commitment for sustainable water management and explore global investment opportunities in the sector.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti will highlight various schemes of the Government of India like Best Irrigation Management, Ganga Rejuvenation, Groundwater Management, Dam Rehabilitation, Water Supply for Every Household under Jal Jeevan Mission, Clean India Under Swachh Bharat Mission, Water Data Management and Flood Forecasting, Rainwater Harvesting.

Shri Shekhawat will also attend an interactive session titled, Water and Sustainable Development’ on March 23rd, which will be attended by a wide spectrum of stakeholders in water sector. The session will showcase India’s innovations, success stories, lessons and best practices in sustainable water management.

Led by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has been consistently working for water management in a holistic manner. With an aim to deal with water resources in an integrated manner, the Ministry of Jal Shakti was formed in 2019, bringing various organizations and bodies under a single umbrella.

Growing water scarcity is one of the main challenges for sustainable development, especially with the impact of climate change and growing population. With 4% of world's renewable water resources, India has over 18% of the world's population, thus water conservation and management assume critical importance in India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

The Water Week will also see participation from Mr. Sanjay Awasthi, Joint Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Water Week will conclude on March 25th.

