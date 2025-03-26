Industry titans, policymakers and thought leaders from the Middle East joined over 3,500 delegates in Hong Kong this week at HSBC’s Global Investment Summit. Building on the success of the inaugural summit last year, global executives gathered to explore the theme of ‘New Networks Connecting the Global Economy’.

Speaking at the summit, Selim Kervanci, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), said: “The Middle East’s dominance in conversations at this years’ Summit demonstrates the pivotal role the region now plays in global finance, investment, and policy decisions. The Gulf’s economies have shown considerable resilience despite a challenging global landscape, driven primarily by domestic demand, expansionary public policy, and a resolute ongoing commitment to economic diversification.”

With capital spending plans of Gulf nations estimated to total more than US$3 trillion across sectors[1], discussions focused on the connectivity bought about by economic diversification, including Saudi Arabia’s plans to invest US$800 billion in tourism by 2030[2] and, separately, the UAE’s ambition to spend US$200 billion on clean energy over the same period.[3] In addition, the uptick in underlying economic activity in Egypt and Türkiye featured prominently as their macro rebalancing paves the way for broader recovery and further global connectivity.

Guest speakers joining the Global Investment Summit from the Middle East included:

Her Highness Princess Haifa Mohammed Al-Saud , Vice Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

, Vice Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Excellency Hadi Badri , Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Economic Development Corporation.

, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Economic Development Corporation. Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar.

The significant economic transformation drive underway in MENAT, Asia’s ongoing economic dynamism, and the necessity of creating sustainable economies are coming together to create substantial business opportunities. The annual total value of trade between the two regions projected to reach over $1.9 trillion by 2035[4], and China has grown to become the GCC’s largest trade partner.[5]

The HSBC Global Investment Summit offers world class insight on the very latest developments in macroeconomics and geopolitics while exploring emerging investment corridors and pathways for economic growth, details regarding the Summit can be found here: HSBC Global Investment Summit 2025

