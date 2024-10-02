Moscow, Russia - Middle Eastern fashion has taken the world by storm, and Moscow Fashion Week, an accelerator for emerging brands, is set to be a major platform for showcasing the region's rising talent. The event, taking place from October 4th to 9th, will feature over 120 designers, including the renowned Emirati brand ANGELO ESTERA. Known for creating stunning garments for royalty and celebrities, the brand will unveil their latest collection alongside a diverse group of talented designers.

ANGELO ESTERA's new collection, "Elysian Blooms," embodies the essence of Emirati style with its intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and exquisite tailoring. The designer recognizes Moscow Fashion Week as a vital platform for building the international presence. "It is important to showcase at Moscow Fashion Week as it is the gateway to present our brand to the luxury designer market in Russia," Angelo Estera says.

Moscow Fashion Week is a launchpad for emerging brands to connect with the global fashion community and make their mark on the international stage. This year, the event will also highlight the growing trend of modest fashion, which has gained a strong following in Russia. SPONTA, a young brand, will present a collection that blends modern style with traditional craftsmanship, incorporating national ornaments and drawing inspiration from the designer's heritage. ZUHAT, a regular participant at Moscow Fashion Week, will showcase a unique fusion of traditional Kaytag embroidery with modern deconstructed silhouettes. Measure, hailing from Dagestan, a region in Russia, skillfully intertwines local traditions with contemporary trends.

Moscow Fashion Week is held in parallel with the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, a major international event with delegations from over 100 countries. Designers from the region will be prominent at the Summit, showcasing their unique talents and crafts. Eman Al Ahmed from Jordan will present the traditional embroidery, PAZ-Cairo from Egypt will showcase contemporary caftans infused with traditional craft techniques, and aadima from Qatar will demonstrate the artistry of modest fashion.

Moscow Fashion Week promises to be a celebration of global fashion, showcasing the diverse talent and rich cultural heritage of designers from the Middle East and beyond.

Contacts:

Ann Reinhold

Email: info@globaltalents.digital