Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) is delighted to announce the annual "MEPRA KSA Leadership Majlis," scheduled for Tuesday, 1st October 2024, in Riyadh. This Majlis will gather local and international public relations and communications leaders to discuss the future of creative communications in Saudi Arabia, focusing on "Inspiring Innovation and Engagement."

The Majlis will feature several panel discussions and keynote speeches, with a focus on embracing change, fostering creativity, engaging youth, and integrating cultural heritage into modern communication strategies to lead impactful and relevant campaigns.

"We are thrilled to bring the MEPRA Leadership Majlis to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a region rich with innovation and boundless creativity. This year's theme, 'Creative Communications, Inspiring Innovation and Engagement,' reflects our commitment to empowering PR professionals to harness the power of storytelling and cutting-edge strategies," said Kate Midttun, MEPRA Chairperson. "By fostering a culture of creativity and inspiring meaningful engagement, we aim to drive forward the future of communications in the Middle East, setting new benchmarks for excellence and impact," she added.

There will be a discussion on the importance of creativity in empowering the youth of Saudi Arabia and preparing them for future challenges in the communications industry. It will propose ways to inspire and train young Saudis in these fields.

The Majlis will also feature a panel discussion on cultural integration: blending tradition with modern and creative communication in Saudi Arabia. This session will focus on the importance of harmoniously blending traditional Saudi cultural elements with contemporary communication strategies. It will explore how leveraging cultural heritage can enhance creative campaigns and create a deeper connection with the audience.

CARMA returns as the Platinum partner and is set to present the findings of their latest "Kingdom Reputation Report." As a leader in media intelligence and data analytics, CARMA's insights and expertise will significantly enhance the KSA Leadership Majlis. Supporting partners include SEC Newgate Middle East and Jummar Public Relations.

The Majlis sessions will conclude with the announcement of the MEPRA Fellowship Awards, celebrating the highest membership level awarded by the MEPRA Board for exceptional contributions to the PR industry in the Middle East.

