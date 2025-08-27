Real-time analytics, AI-powered surveillance and smarter crowd management tools are enhancing mega-event safety in the Middle East, but human-centric security models remain essential

The seventh edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) from 29 September to 1 October 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Middle East mega-event organisers must empower human-centric security models with advanced technology to ensure safety and preserve public trust, according to senior industry figures due to speak at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025.

The comments came from representatives of the King Salman Park Foundation, Abu Dhabi Police and Event Concept Consultancy, as the Kingdom prepares to host a decade of high-profile mega-events – from the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Commenting on the importance of combining advanced technology with human expertise, Rasheed Alzahrani, Safety and Security Director at the King Salman Park Foundation, said: “Successful event security in today's open public spaces, like those in Riyadh, goes beyond just showing a strong presence; it's a smart, forward-thinking effort focused on safety and a great visitor experience. This means combining technology, such as AI-powered cameras that watch crowds, with well-trained staff who can react to real-time information. It starts with planning, sharing information among police, event organisers and other groups to understand and prevent threats.”

According to Lt. Col. Dr. Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Head of the Telecommunications Division – Information Technology Center at Abu Dhabi Police, tools capable of delivering real-time insights into crowd numbers, vehicular traffic and cellphone usage can be implemented to help decision-makers respond to evolving risks and other event-related requirements as they arise.

Konstantin Turuntcev, Managing Partner at Event Concept Consultancy QFZ LLC, said joined-up thinking and cooperation lie at the heart of effective mega-event protection. “Knowledge is power, and every experience offers unique insights. Global collaboration and the sharing of lessons learned are key to preventing future catastrophes and ensuring safer events worldwide.”

Addressing the need to focus on the local area and ensuring security measures align with this need, Ahmed E. Al Shammari, a Security Operations Lead, said: “Balancing strong security measures with respect for cultural sensitivity and visitor experience is key. Operations must be discreet, community-aware and aligned with heritage protection guidelines.”

All four industry experts will participate in the session, Mega-Event Protection Excellence: Mastering the Security Challenges for Large-Scale Gatherings, which will take place on the opening day of Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025. The session, which forms part of the Future Security Summit Powered by ASIS International Dhahran Chapter, will see the panellists explore the complexities of mega-event protection, from crowd management and emergency response to inter-agency coordination and smart surveillance.

Elsewhere on the opening day of the Summit, sessions include Integrated Security Design for Smart Cities: Lessons from NEOM and a presentation addressing Crowd Movement and Accessibility.

In addition to the 2025 Future Security Summit, the Fire Protection Summit will see industry leaders, regulatory authorities and international experts come together to address the Middle East’s evolving fire safety landscape.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “This year’s edition will see security experts from the Middle East and beyond convene in Riyadh for three days of high-level decision-making, knowledge exchange and innovation. With more than 27,000 industry leaders, policymakers and active buyers under one roof, Intersec Saudi Arabia is a must-attend event for professionals from across the entire security value chain.”

The show floor will cover five product categories, including Commercial and Perimeter Security, Cybersecurity, Homeland Security and Policing, Fire and Rescue, and Safety and Health. This year’s edition has seen unprecedented demand, with exhibition space covering a total of 30,000 sqm across seven halls and a dedicated outdoor area.

Intersec Saudi Arabia, which is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, will be held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security and the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense. It will return for its seventh edition from 29 September to 1 October 2025 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director – Intersec Saudi Arabia at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Speakers, exhibitors and attendees at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 will address a wide range of pressing industry topics, not to mention the unprecedented commercial opportunities for security professionals in Saudi Arabia and across the wider Middle East. We look forward to welcoming visitors as we work to drive advancements in the region’s security, safety and fire protection segments.”

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is a world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 29 September to 1 October 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 7th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

