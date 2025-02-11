Dubai, UAE – MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, is set to participate in the Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on 12-13 February 2025 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. Organized by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the event serves as a platform for fostering collaboration between the private sector and the Saudi government as the Kingdom accelerates its Vision 2030 economic diversification goals.

With a strong track record in delivering high-end developments, MERED has set its sights on strategic real estate investments in Saudi Arabia. This aligns with the country’s ambition to transform its real estate landscape through innovation, world-class infrastructure, and international expertise. Backed by a strong financial foundation and a highly experienced local team, the developer is committed to engaging with Saudi youth, adopting knowledge transfer, and unlocking the potential of the next generation.

Michael Belton, CEO of MERED commented: “Saudi Arabia is the next frontier for luxury real estate, and MERED is ready to redefine the market as we continue expanding our portfolio of prime real estate. As both local and foreign investors show a growing appetite for buying property in the country, our experience with high-end developments and international expertise uniquely positions us to increase our exposure in the biggest Gulf economy. We’re bringing bold ideas, strategic partnerships, and a fresh vision that blends innovation with Saudi Arabia’s vibrant future. MERED and the PIF-run Private Sector Forum’s goals go hand in hand to spur growth and prosperity in the nation.”

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by major global events such as Expo 2030 in Riyadh and FIFA World Cup 2034, alongside other ongoing efforts under Vision 2030. The sector’s contribution to Saudi GDP is expected to increase from 5.9% in 2024 to 10% by 2030, according to Standard & Poor’s, while non-oil activities have surpassed 50% of Saudi Arabia’s real GDP, a historic shift in the Kingdom’s economic transformation. The recent opening of the Two Holy Cities, Mecca and Medina to foreign property investment marks a significant milestone in incentivizing the development of a vibrant luxury real estate market.

From the 290-meter ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina in Dubai to a game-changing waterfront project in Abu Dhabi, MERED is now prepared to introduce groundbreaking developments in Saudi Arabia, designed for a cosmopolitan, high-net-worth lifestyle.

At the forum, the developer’s leadership team will engage with government agencies, investors, and developers alike, securing new partnerships and expansion opportunities in Saudi Arabia to deliver premium, future-forward projects that meet the evolving needs of the market.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and create immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.