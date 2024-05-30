Cairo, Egypt – Mercedes-Benz Egypt hosted its fourth MercedesMasters Golf Tournament on May 24 at the renowned Madinaty Golf Club. The highly exclusive tournament included more than 60 players from different nationalities, as well as spectators who all enjoyed the luxurious MercedesMasters hospitality & experience including the playoffs, live entertainment, an exquisite dinner gathering & a prize giving ceremony. All of which was complimented by an especially impressive display of the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S580, as well as, the all electric range, featuring the EQS SUV, EQS, EQE SUV and EQE, now offered with an unprecedented ownership package.

The tournament witnessed expert golfing, competitive talents & true sportsmanship, where six lucky winners across two divisions, eight special events winners, received the sought after MercedesMasters trophies, in addition to an assortment of the luxurious Mercedes-Benz collection items.

“Mercedes-Benz enjoys a strong association with the professional sport of golf on the highest level, including in Egypt through our renowned MercedesMasters Golf Tournament and our continued partnership with the Egyptian Golf Federation” said Sascha van Ryssen, Marketing & Sales Director, Mercedes-Benz Egypt. “Thus far, MercedesMasters has hosted over 260 golfers from around Egypt, all sharing the same passion for the leading luxury brand and a dedication to the perfect drive both on and off the golf course.”

Supporting the annual golfing calendar, National Junior Development and Elite Amateur Programs is a shared goal among Mercedes-Benz Egypt, the Egyptian Golf Federation & Madinaty Golf club. All of which, helps elevate the sport of golf in Egypt, and attract more players.

Recognized as the best golf course in Egypt for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, 2023) and the best in Africa in 2023, Madinaty Golf Club is proud to host the MercedesMasters Golf Tournament, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for world-class events. Notably, Madinaty hosted the only Asian Tour International Series in Egypt in 2022, underscoring its ability to draw elite golfing talent from around the world, while hosting luxury brands.

For more than 30 years Mercedes-Benz has supported golf around the world, from partnering with the most prestigious majors & tournaments in the professional game to engaging with thousands of players around the globe, linking tradition with innovation and luxury.

Further information about Mercedes-Benz Egypt is available online: www.mercedes-benz.com.eg