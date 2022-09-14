Dubai, UAE: The gaming industry is undoubtedly one of the most important and inventive sectors in technology today. Its significance for entertainment, social networking, and culture cannot be understated. With predicted total revenues bigger than those of worldwide box offices, music streaming, album sales and major sports leagues combined, the gaming industry has taken a huge leap forward and is currently growing.

Under the initiative of Verve Management and in association with Emirates ESports federation, we introduce you to the MENA Gaming and eSports Summit 2022. The inaugural edition of the summit is scheduled on 14th and 15th of September, 2022 at the Conrad Hotel, Dubai.

“Esports and gaming are the fastest growing media verticals in the world; within this, the MENA region is the most rapidly growing geography globally. Our purpose is to build interconnected gaming and esports experiences on behalf of our brand and publisher partners which drive the gaming and esports experience economy forward and ultimately deliver value to the community.” – Matthew Pickering, CEO Power League Gaming

“The digital transformation in the gaming industry has redefined how people socialize” – Arif Aabed, Apps and Gaming Business Manager, MBC Group.

In the presence of the His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between Emirates Esports Federation and Verve Management to further expand the association for future endorsements. We cordially extend an invitation to you to cover the MoU signing ceremony.

MENA Gaming and eSports 2022 will feature thought leaders from the digital gaming industry, leading gaming developers, investors in gaming and influencers. The summit will reflect the industry voices on the future of gaming, trends and technologies in game programming, impact of cloud-based and AI-powered solutions on the gaming industry, new realm of eSports and more.

For more information about MENA Gaming and eSports 2022, please visit: https://esportsgamingsummit.com/

Doaa Mohamed

Email: doaa@verve-management.com