A sponsor of the highly-anticipated FinTech & Banking conference, Seamless KSA, digital payments end-to-end solutions and card issuing leader, “MDP” Digital Payments aims to accelerate financial inclusion and innovation in the payments industry.

Ahmed Nafie, Chief Executive Officer at MDP: “We are excited to be part of the inaugural KSA edition of Seamless. We are eager, as always, to support the growth and evolution of financial technologies and ensuring its accessibility for all. Through our participation in Seamless, we are keen on engaging with financial institutions & payments industry. As part of MDP’s strategic geographic expansion plans, KSA is forecasting tremendous growth in the payments & Fintech industry & we believe in the power of accelerating the transition to a cashless society, hastening the digital experience for businesses and end-users alike.”

Launching for the first time in Riyadh, KSA, the world’s leading payments, Fintech and e-commerce technology conference and exhibition will be held on the 2nd and 3rd of November. The two-day conference showcases the latest innovations in payments, FinTech and retail, with over 200 entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators expected to attend.

MDP Digital Payments’ participation in Seamless is aligned with their vision to revolutionize the payment solutions industry. As a leading conference within the FinTech & Banking sector sphere, “Seamless KSA” is a significant player in showcasing advancement of payment technologies, representing a global platform that enables innovation, impactful discussion, and collaborations.

Khaled El-Goghel, Chief Commercial Officer at MDP said, [“Technological innovation is transforming the digital payment ecosystem, brought on by disruptive FinTech companies, supportive regulation, and consumer demand in Saudi Arabia. At MDP, we foresee the dynamics of the payments industry in the MEA region, and our focus on KSA will be reflected at MDP’s presence at Seamless FinTechs, and the banking institutions. “

“I am also thrilled to represent MDP in the panel that reflects how the banking sector and FinTechs can work together to further develop integrated platforms that provide consumers with simple yet secure transactions, added Khaled El-Goghel.

Nafie added: “Businesses are expecting faster and more efficient transaction solutions, while consumers are searching for personalized, seamless, and transparent experiences at the tip of their fingertips. In this regard, businesses are fast-tracking research and innovative technology partnerships. At MDP, we aspire continuing to disrupt the payments industry in the MENA region, by building impactful collaborations with financial institutions & FinTechs.

With the growing demand for emerging, tech-driven digital payment solutions in the MENA region, MDP has foreseen the need for Banks & FinTechs to have the go-to digital payment partner. MDP’s solutions have empowered more than 30 local & regional FinTech’s with success stories encompassing end-to-end, innovative payment solutions.

About MDP:

MDP is the leading card issuing platform, enabling businesses to roll out their financial solutions with end-to-end payment infrastructure offerings – ranging from personalized card production to digital processes transaction. MDP is well-positioned in the market for more than 30+ years’ , acknowledged for accelerating payment experiences – through a tech-driven approach. MDP embraces the global adoption of innovative, scalable & secure emerging fintech solutions; that provide seamless omni-channel customer experiences. MDP is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt with an extended footprint in more than 40 countries globally.