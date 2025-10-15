Dubai, UAE - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is participating in the GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13 to 17 October 2025. MBRF is showcasing its latest advancements in knowledge initiatives and projects at the Digital Dubai pavilion, in addition to highlighting key achievements and technological solutions that align with the wise leadership’s vision to drive digital transformation and digitize everyday life in Dubai.

This year, MBRF’s focus centers on the ‘Knowledge Project,’ a collaborative initiative between MBRF and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The project is designed to foster knowledge-based societies that promote sustainable development and enhance youth skills throughout the Arab region and beyond. In addition, MBRF is providing updates on the Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH), an integrated, open platform offering access to over 15 million digital resources and more than one million titles in various languages.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “We are committed to annually participating in this premier global event, due to its significance both regionally and internationally in technology and innovation. GITEX offers a unique platform to present our latest digital knowledge projects and initiatives while strengthening partnerships with leading entities in the fields of knowledge, thought, and advanced technology. This year, we are proud to showcase the latest developments in the Knowledge Project and the DKH, both of which harness technology to disseminate knowledge, build knowledge societies, and support sustainable social and economic development.”

At the event, MBRF is providing progress updates on several initiatives and programs, including the Global Knowledge Index (GKI), a tool that measures knowledge performance across Arab and international communities, and the Future Skills Academy, which plays a critical role in capacity-building. These efforts support national ambitions to develop a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation, leadership, and creativity. The platform also features KnowTalks, an initiative aimed at addressing major global issues and challenges related to knowledge and development. It is also highlighting its worldwide success and impactful outcomes.

The DKH is also prominently featured as a pioneering national platform for knowledge content and a key digital solution advancing the UAE’s and the wider Arab world’s digital transformation. By creating smart digital environments for libraries, information repositories, and digital memory for institutions and nations, DKH serves as an open platform providing diverse digital and knowledge content spanning research, education, and development. This is part of a strategic framework that ensures global, unified, and standardized access to Arabic and international knowledge resources.

The DKH integrates more than 20 quality libraries across four main gateways and collaborates with 32 knowledge partners. With 95 percent of its content freely accessible, it benefits millions of users across 172 countries. This positions the DKH as a national model for digital transformation and a regional solution that facilitates knowledge access while strengthening the knowledge economy.