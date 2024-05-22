Masdar signs agreement with Pertamina Power Indonesia to develop solar, wind and green hydrogen projects in Indonesia and internationally

Signs Joint Development Study Agreement with PLN Nusantara Power for Cirata Phase II, and Masdar receives approval to develop up to 2GW of renewable energy in Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara

BALI, Indonesia: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, has signed strategic agreements for new renewable energy projects in Indonesia in support of the country’s energy transition. The agreements reinforce the ongoing partnership between the UAE and Indonesia towards developing the region’s renewables sector, while supporting Indonesia’s current and future energy needs.

The signing of the agreements on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum in Bali were witnessed by: the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Special Envoy for His Highness the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Indonesia, HE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN, HE Abdulla Salem Obaid Al Dhaheri, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, HE General (Retd) Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s Ambassador for the UAE, HE Husin Bagis, and Director General of New, Renewable Energy, and Energy Conservation, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), Prof. Dr. Eng. Eniya Listiani Dewi.

The agreements were signed by Masdar’s Director of Development & Investment, Abdulla Zayed, the Chief Executive Officer Pertamina Power Indonesia (“Pertamina NRE”), John Anis, President Director of PLN Nusantara Power, Ruly Firmansyah, and Agung Wicaksono, Deputy Chair of Funding and Investment, Nusantara Capital City Authority.

His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said: “The UAE and Indonesia share a vision of sustainable development with renewable energy at its heart. We are pleased to see this partnership advancing clean, emissions-free energy in Indonesia and abroad. The UAE commends Indonesia's climate leadership as we progress together towards a new era of sustainable prosperity, supporting communities with their net-zero ambitions, in line with the priority of the historic UAE Consensus to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The UAE remains firmly committed to advancing Indonesia's energy sector through a focus on renewables. In line with the UAE Consensus reached at COP28, Masdar is dedicated to forging partnerships that unlock transformative solutions for clean energy access. Our joint efforts will catalyze investments in green hydrogen, solar and wind to position Indonesia as a regional leader in the global energy transition.”

The agreements included: a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pertamina Power Indonesia, for the development of solar, wind and green hydrogen projects in Indonesia and abroad. This builds on Masdar’s existing partnership with the company through Pertamina Geothermal Energy. The MoU represents a significant step forward in strengthening the strategic relationship between Masdar and Pertamina Power Indonesia.

Masdar also signed a Joint Development Study Agreement with PLN Nusantara Power for Cirata Phase II to triple capacity by up to 500MW, following the successful 2023 launch of the initial 145MW phase of the innovative floating PV project – the largest of its kind in the region.

Supporting the energy transition in urban environments, Masdar received approval to proceed towards developing up to 2GW of renewable energy in Nusantara, starting with 200 megawatts as phase 1, in Indonesia’s new capital city. This follows a proposal by Masdar to meet the city’s energy needs by 2045, using solar and wind projects.

John Anis, Pertamina NRE’s CEO, added: "We are delighted with the strategic partnership between Pertamina NRE and Masdar. Both parties have been building a very good relationship. Pertamina has a key role in Indonesia's energy transition and ambition to expand globally, while Masdar owns a reputable experience in the renewable energy development. I believe together we will create more value and contribute more to combat global climate issues and strengthening the collaboration between UAE and Indonesia."

Ruly Firmansyah, President Director of PLN Nusantara Power, said: "PLN Nusantara Power is proud to partner with Masdar to further develop the Cirata II initiative across Indonesia. This strategic alliance combines our expertise to unlock the nation's vast solar potential. This partnership underscores our commitment to Indonesia’s clean energy targets and net-zero goals. We look forward to collaborating with Masdar to deliver a greener, more sustainable future."

Bambang Susantono, Chairman of Nusantara Capital City Authority, commented: "Indonesia is committed to making our new capital city of Nusantara as a city that prioritizes sustainability. We welcome Masdar’s plan to develop 200MW of renewable energy plant for the city. We also appreciate Masdar’s further commitment on renewable energy up to 2GW to support the fulfillment of renewable energy needs by 2045. Prioritizing solar and wind energy positions the new capital as a model eco-city thriving on clean energy. This can be a future testament on how urban centers can be developed in harmony with nature."

Indonesia and Southeast Asia are key investment destinations for Masdar. The company has developed the region’s largest floating solar facility in Indonesia – the 145MW Cirata Floating Solar PV plant – which will generate enough electricity to power 50,000 homes. In February 2023, it entered the geothermal energy sector through a strategic investment in Pertamina Geothermal Energy.

Masdar is aiming for a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030, supporting the target set in the UAE Consensus to triple global renewables capacity by the end of this decade, and aims to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About Pertamina NRE

PT Pertamina Power Indonesia (“Pertamina NRE”) is member of PT Pertamina (Persero), Indonesia’s largest energy company, comprising four business entities: PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (subsidiary), PT Jawa Satu Power (affiliate), PT Jawa Satu Regas (affiliate), and PT Industri Baterai Indonesia. Its business focuses on clean energy development. It is highly committed to supporting Indonesia in achieving net zero emissions by 2060 through energy transition, and to implementing ESG.

About PLN Nusantara Power

PLN Nusantara Power (PLN NP), the sub holding of the Generation Company of PT PLN, has emerged as a formidable player in South-East Asia's power generation landscape since its establishment in 1995. With a vast network of power plants across the archipelago boasting a combined capacity of approx. 19GW, it is on track to become the South-East Asia's largest generation company by operating more than 23GW by 2025.

In its ambitious journey towards realizing net-zero emissions by 2060, PLN NP's dedication to sustainable energy solutions underscores its pivotal role in shaping a more eco-conscious and sustainable Indonesia. PLN NP is currently developing Cirata Floating PV – 192 MWp (The biggest Floating PV in South-East Asia), Nusantara Capital City (Ibu Kota Nusantara) Solar Panel Power Plant- 50 MW (The leading green power plant), Karangkates Floating PV - 100 MW (The 2nd biggest Floating PV in Indonesia) and Mamberamo Hydro Power Plant – Potentially more than 5 GW (The leading green power plant in Papua).