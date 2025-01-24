Davos, Switzerland – Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, Head of International Affairs at the Presidential Court and Group CEO of 2pointZero, underscored the UAE's commitment to global collaboration and innovative solutions for food systems transformation and sustainable development during her participation in the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Her Excellency was part of the UAE delegation led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri engaged in two prominent panel discussions, contributing valuable insight, and highlighting the UAE's proactive role in addressing critical global challenges.

In a panel discussion titled ‘Breaking Down Food’, Her Excellency emphasized the urgency of integrating nutrition within the food, climate, and agriculture ecosystems. Her Excellency spoke as part of panel alongside Johan Westman, Chief Executive Officer at AAK, Ana Luísa Virgínia, Chief Financial Officer at Jerónimo Martins and David John Haines, Chief Executive Officer at Flora Food Group. The event was opened with remarks by Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries for the Government of India.

HE emphasized that, “Food systems transformation is one of the critical challenges of our age”, but if successful implemented could “unlock shared economic growth and prosperity, increase the resilience and food security for hundreds of millions of people, reduce negative impacts of climate change and improve the nutrition, health and well-being of everyone.”

Her Excellency highlighted the COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action as a landmark achievement that has helped to elevate nutrition as a central component of global climate action and emphasized the power of partnerships and innovation in driving progress.

Her Excellency specifically referenced the successful UAE-Gates Foundation Partnership, which has included the AIM for Scale joint venture aimed at mobilizing finance and scaling up action in developing nations.

Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri said: “I am convinced that such partnerships are critical for leveraging innovation in global food systems projects. What one partner lacks, the other contributes. When working in tandem, towards a shared vision, this approach is extremely powerful.”

During the panel ‘Leaders for a Sustainable MENA: Climate, AI, and Finance’, Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri discussed innovative partnership models and pathways for collaboration between international and regional stakeholders. HE highlighted the crucial role of government-led frameworks, dynamic value networks, green finance mobilization, capacity-building programs, and technology adoption in empowering businesses to actively participate in the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Her Excellency spoke alongside high profile participations including Noor Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development of Bahrain and Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development, as well as Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Envoy, Saudi Arabia.

Her Excellency who is the former UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, is also the GCEO of 2PointZero, a subsidiary of IHC and one of the world’s largest investment companies.

Her Excellency said: “Governments play a vital role in creating the policy clarity necessary to mobilize the private sector in support of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). 2PointZero is a very good example, as a private company operating globally, we contribute to these frameworks by aligning our investments with the objectives of NDCs.

“2PointZero helps catalyze private-sector solutions that align with national climate targets and demonstrate measurable progress toward reducing emissions across sectors. This alignment between national strategies and private-sector action drives real progress toward emissions reductions, as businesses can directly contribute to achieving national climate goals.”