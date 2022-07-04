Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysia Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai has achieved its second win with the latest recognition for best Sustainable Project of the Year (Built) by the Global Architecture & Design Awards (GADA 2022).

The award recognises the Malaysia Pavilion, which is a net zero carbon installation at the world expo, as a “visionary project” and an embodiment of “new architectural language”.

“The Malaysia Pavilion incorporates several green and energy saving features designed to reduce impact to the environment. This award recognises our efforts to install a sustainable and a net zero carbon building in line with our theme of ‘Energising Sustainability’ at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The empirical design of the Malaysia Pavilion has set the bar high for agile, sustainable and innovativeness in modern architecture,” said Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) Chief Executive Officer Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation spearheaded Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai which was held from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. MGTC was the implementing agency.

The GADA spotlights the amazing works of established firms dealing with global contemporary challenges with continuous innovation and excellence that inspire the next generation. Previous winners included prestigious architecture firms from around the world.

The Malaysia Pavilion, designed by architecture firm Hijjas Kasturi Associates Sdn Bhd, was recognised for its contribution to the global sustainability movement as demonstrated by its Rainforest Canopy Pavilion concept.

“Our achievements involved strategic planning to incorporate elements and measures that best describe and display our nation’s commitment to climate change mitigation. The pavilion’s design reinforces our nation’s commitment towards a cleaner and greener future, and is testament to Malaysia’s efforts in creating a more sustainable future for the coming generations.

“Congratulations to Hijjas which had worked very closely with the Government to realise our vision at the world expo and aptly interpret our theme through a futuristic building that blends our heritage, Malaysian identity and aspirations for the future,” added Shamsul Bahar.

At the conclusion of the expo, the Malaysia Pavilion received a Gold Award for Theme Interpretation awarded by the Bureau International des Exposition (BIE) at the Expo 2020 Dubai Official Participant Awards on 30th March 2022. The BIE is the governing body for world expos. Over 190 countries and international organisations participated in Expo 2020 Dubai, the first to be held in the Middle East.

The 12th edition of the GADA Annual Award is hosted by Rethinking the Future, a one-stop interactive platform that acknowledges projects amongst creative and influential industry professionals.

About Malaysia Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.