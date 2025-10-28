The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, in collaboration with NielsenIQ (NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, organised a seminar titled “The Role of Data and Analytics in Shaping the Future of Business in Oman’s Economy”. The event was held under the auspices of Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, with the aim of encouraging investment across Madayn’s industrial cities through strategic insights and accurate data that support decision-making and enhance regional competitiveness.

Khalid Al Salehi, Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs at Madayn, highlighted that this seminar comes as part of a series of events organised by Madayn on diverse fields of interest to investors and business owners. He noted that these events aim to engage various segments of Omani society, while also creating opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring the latest industry developments and opportunities.

He added that the seminar aims to empower professionals in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, particularly in Food and Beverages (F&B), through providing a deeper understanding of consumer needs, enhancing production efficiency, expanding presence in local and international markets, and increase the exchange of innovative ideas that promote collaboration and broaden economic and industrial growth opportunities in the Sultanate.

Al Salehi emphasised that Madayn recognises the significance of attracting and localising projects in the F&B sector through providing modern infrastructure and fully integrated facilities within its industrial cities. Currently, Madayn is home to around 100 food industry projects with a total investment volume exceeding RO 164 million, covering an area of over 1.5 million sqm and providing employment opportunities to over 3,600 individuals.

Consumer Insights

From his side, Ugur Karci, Customer Success Leader for GCC NIQ and Thought Leader for EEMEA, stated that the year 2026 will be characterised by “cautious awareness” in consumer behaviour despite improving economic indicators in the region. He noted that 48% of consumers in Africa and the Middle East consider themselves in a better financial position than they were a year ago — an increase of 9% from July 2024— yet around 27% say their financial position has worsened in the past year, reflecting continued caution in spending decisions.

He added that both Omani and Arab consumers have become increasingly selective in their spending by focusing on essentials and seeking the best value for money. “Economising is no longer a temporary behaviour but a long-term trend in such a way that businesses need to understand the new drivers of consumer motivation and reconsider their commercial offerings,” Karci commented.

Karci further noted that consumption trends for the year 2026 highlight growing attention to ethical values and sustainability, as brands that demonstrate transparency and social commitment are receiving greater consumer trust. He revealed that 71% of consumers are willing to pay a higher price for quality, while 84% closely monitor prices, which show a balance that requires companies to maintain a precise equilibrium between value and quality of their products.

He also pointed out that younger generations are the most digitally connected and influential in shaping the future market, as over 70% of them rely on influencer reviews and platforms such as TikTok before making a purchase. “This generation seeks not only a price, but an experience, an identity and a story to connect with the brand, where emotion and psychological attachment have become decisive factors in purchase decisions,” he elaborated.

Karci also discussed the performance of the FMCG sector in Oman, noting a slight decline of -2.1% in value and -1.9% in volume during the first half of 2025. However, he highlighted a growing performance among local brands, particularly in the beverages and snacks categories, compared to declines among major international brands. “This reflects the ability of local and regional brands to remain adaptable and win consumer preference by responding to market needs and adopting innovation,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Karci urged companies in the Omani market to focus on three main strategies for 2026: Placing consumers at the centre of decisions by understanding their changing values and behaviours; accelerating innovation with healthy and sustainable products tailored to the needs of young consumers; and strengthening presence across the right sales channels, especially the traditional retail stores that are still growing in the Sultanate. He added, “The year 2026 will not be for random expansion, but for smart focus on the new Omani consumer, who is cautious, digitally connected, and confident in their choices.”

Panel Discussion

The seminar also included a panel discussion featuring Khalid Al Salehi, Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs at Madayn; Amirhosein Anvari, Senior Business Head of Retail Solutions at Enhance Group; and Mahmood Al Aghbari, Digital Marketing Specialist at Mazoon Dairy. The session focused on the future of the Omani market through analysing consumer trends, underscored the promising opportunities for both the public and private sectors to boost economic growth and build a more resilient and sustainable business ecosystem, and discussed the emerging trends in the retail sector.

It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn aims through such seminars to bring together business leaders, academics, business development directors, marketing specialists, engineers, media, students, and start-ups to promote innovation, skill development, networking, and sustainable growth across industrial, commercial, and high-tech sectors.