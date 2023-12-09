Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an’s entrepreneurs from the Ma’an Social Incubator (MSI) programme, unveiled their groundbreaking innovations under the theme of sustainability at COP28.

The pioneering shortlisted startups from the 8th cohort of the MSI programme seized the opportunity to present their progressive projects in front of government officials, investors, climate scientists, media representatives and other stakeholders.

The projects, each offering long-term solutions to climate change, focused on areas such as Clean Energy, Climate Change Management and Reporting, Recycling, Impact Financial Services, Food, Agriculture and Land, Greenhouse Gas Capture and Removal, and Sustainable Mobility and Transport Storage.

Ma’an launched the programme under the theme - Youth for Climate Action, to support social impact startups in developing solutions to environmental challenges. Aligning internationally with goal 13 – Climate Change of UN Sustainable Development Goals, and locally with the vision of the Year of Sustainability and UAE Net Zero by 2050, the first national drive to achieve net zero emissions in the MENA region, the programme re-emphasises Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainable innovation.

The programme is designed to boost innovation and facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building to achieve long-term positive impact on the different communities in Abu Dhabi.

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, generates genuine social impact by enabling the growth of a thriving Third Sector, including social enterprises, and voluntary groups – and creating collaboration with public and private organisations to drive social innovation.

Ma’an brings together the Government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions for social priorities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an ensures fundraising is distributed to causes across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, environment, the social sector and infrastructure.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based groups and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.