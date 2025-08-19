Abu Dhabi — The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025 has announced the selection of Ludwig Schiwy, a renowned manufacturer of hunting firearms, as a Weaponry Sponsor for its upcoming edition. The event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon holding company, in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers Club at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADIHEX will run from August 30 to September 7, 2025. The exhibition is one of the most important and largest events specialising in hunting, equestrian, and marine sports in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Saad Al-Hasani, Director of ADIHEX, said: “We welcome Ludwig Schiwy, with its distinguished history in the manufacture of luxury arms, to the list of sponsors for the new edition of the exhibition. This sponsorship adds significant value to the experience of visitors and exhibitors, reflecting the exhibition’s leading status as an eagerly awaited annual event for enthusiasts of hunting, equestrianism, and authentic heritage in the region and worldwide. It also reaffirms our commitment to providing an international platform that brings together top manufacturers and experts from around the globe.”

Ahmed Saif Mubarak Bin Fadel Almazrouei, Regional Director, Middle East & Africa, added: “ADIHEX brings together individuals who appreciate excellence, not only in the quality of weapons but also in the story, legacy, and craftsmanship behind them. That’s why we have chosen to present our best at this edition, confident that the region, with its deep appreciation for tradition and luxury, will embrace this exceptional heritage.”

He added: “As a Weaponry Sponsor of this global event, we are proud to support the ongoing success of ADIHEX and are keen to contribute to an outstanding experience for both visitors and exhibitors.”

Founded in 1925, Ludwig Schiwy is known for producing custom-made hunting rifles and pistols, combining traditional craftsmanship and precision engineering with the latest manufacturing and surface treatment technologies. The company caters to hunting enthusiasts and collectors of high-value historical arms.

The 2025 edition of ADIHEX will see broad participation from local and international organisations and a large group of leading companies and brands in the fields of hunting, equestrianism, traditional crafts, and the preservation of environmental and cultural heritage.