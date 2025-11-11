The School’s alumni community continues to grow across the Gulf, with over 1,400 alumni in the UAE and over 800 in Saudi Arabia.

The events underscore LBS’s expanding regional presence, which will be supported by the opening of a new Executive Education Office in Riyadh as well as strong network of over 57,000 alumni worldwide.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - London Business School (LBS), a global leader in business education, hosted its annual Worldwide Alumni Celebration (WAC) events in Dubai and Riyadh. Part of a global series of events held in over 70 cities, LBS alumni, thought leaders, and distinguished guests came together to explore the themes shaping the region’s growth and innovation.

The Dubai event, at Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, featured a faculty session with Freek Vermeulen, Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, London Business School, to explore "Strategy and Uncertainty: How do you make strategy when so many variables are unknown and changing?" As part of his discussion, Professor Vermeulen spoke on developing and executing strategy in an uncertain times. It combined insights from research and practice, with direct implications for fostering innovation and resilience in volatile markets.

The Riyadh event, at Sidra Compound, Al Muhaidib Family residence, featured an insightful discussion led by Randall Peterson, Professor of Organisational Behaviour, London Business School on managing values-based conflict. Professor Peterson outlined how traditional negotiation techniques fail in values-based conflicts, such as debates on stakeholder priorities and the societal role of business. He emphasized finding deeper accommodations rather than compromises. The event hosted by the LBS Saudi Arabia Alumni Association also included contributions from Amy Anis, Senior Manager, Alumni Engagement in MENA Region and Amber Haque, Associate Director, Middle East Development at LBS.

Visiting the region for the fifth time since his appointment as the Dean of London Business School last August, Sergei Guriev, stated: "The Worldwide Alumni Celebration is an undeniable proof point of the strength and spirit of our global community. It’s a moment to reconnect, celebrate, and be inspired by the power of the LBS network, which truly transcends borders. Across the Gulf, our alumni are driving innovation and growth. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and inspire the next generation of leaders in the region, equipping them to thrive and to shape business for the better."

Emily Robin, Associate Dean, Advancement, added: "Our alumni are the living embodiment of London Business School’s impact ambitious, collaborative, and deeply engaged with the challenges and opportunities shaping their regions. Events like these reaffirm the strength of our community in the Gulf and our shared commitment to developing leaders who make a lasting difference globally."

Since establishing a presence in the Middle East in 2007, LBS has developed deep roots in the region, empowering its growing network of over 57,000 alumni worldwide including over 1,400 based in the UAE and over 800 in Saudi Arabia, through its world-class degree and executive education programmes. In addition to its top-ranked degree programmes, the School placed first in the Financial Times’ 2025 Executive Education ranking for open programmes, supporting organizations in attracting talent, achieving transformation, and facilitating growth in rapidly evolving economies.

In Saudi Arabia, the School’s alumni community continues to expand across sectors pivotal to Vision 2030, contributing to the Kingdom’s ambitious transformation goals. The School has also announced it will open a new Executive Education Office in Riyadh, strengthening its role as a regional hub for leadership development.

The Worldwide Alumni Celebration continues to grow in scale and diversity, connecting alumni from London to Lagos and New York to New Delhi, reinforcing the School’s mission to have a profound impact on the way the world does business.