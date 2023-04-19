Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with AD Ports Group, has announced that the emirate will be hosting the ship Logos Hope – the world’s largest floating book exhibition – which will be docking in Abu Dhabi in May 2023, following stops in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai.

The seafaring exhibition will welcome visitors from 18 May to 4 June, in parallel with the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023, and will present nearly 5,000 titles covering a wide range of topics including science, sports, arts, medicine, dictionaries, languages, and many more. It will also organise a busy programme of accompanying events and interactive shows.

The ALC is participating in the exhibition with a rich agenda of educational and creative workshops, book discussion sessions, and arts and music events for all ages.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is committed to supporting cultural events which facilitate access to knowledge and encourage reading. The Logos Hope exhibition is an innovative global platform that aligns with these goals, showcasing the latest publications to communities in a novel way. We look forward to participating in this event to promote the centre’s latest projects and publications, coinciding with our activities for the annual Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.”

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group said: “We are privileged to welcome Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal. One can imagine the amount of wealth of knowledge and information carried on board. This offers us the opportunity to extend an unmatched new learning experience to the residents of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Sebastian Moncayo, Advance Preparation Project Manager for Abu Dhabi at the Logos Hope exhibition, said: “This will be the first time visiting the United Arab Emirates for most of our crew, and the excitement is evident. Our volunteers are curious about the history of the country and its amazing development over the years. Logos Hope’s visit coincides with the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, and we want to extend our appreciation and gratitude to the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi for their invitation to be a part of it. We are honoured to visit the UAE, and to open the doors of our floating home to all our visitors. We look forward to continuously strengthening our relationship with the country to have more frequent visits in the future.”

Every year, the Logos Hope ship receives approximately one million visitors. Since its establishment in 2009, it has visited more than 150 countries around the world, welcoming a total of 49 million people. The ship’s crew includes volunteer staff from 60 different nationalities, with teams travelling to areas surrounding the ports where the ship docks to visit hospitals and schools and provide community service and assistance. Logos Hope’s main objective is to serve people in the communities where it docks.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.