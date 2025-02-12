15,948 visitors, denoting a 10% increase on the 2024 edition and a 15% increase in exhibition floor space, underscored the popularity of the event as demand from innovative lighting, smart home and building automation solutions continue to grow

Industry-defining launches, global collaborations, and the largest-ever Light Middle East Awards mark this year’s highlights at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

Dubai, UAE: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, the region’s leading event for lighting and building technology, has concluded, achieving record-breaking exhibitor, visitor, and floor space growth.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event underscored its importance as a platform for the industry by bringing together 442 exhibitors from around the world and attracted 15,948 visitors, marking a 10% rise in attendance. The exhibition floor space also grew by 15%, underscoring the industry’s continued growth and expansion due to new innovations and cutting-edge technology.

Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, said: "This year’s event has been our most successful yet, with a hattrick of achievements, including increases in exhibitor and visitor numbers and exhibition space growth as a result of this demand. The show's continued growth underscores the Middle East’s rising influence in the global lighting and building technology landscape, driven by increased investment in smart cities, sustainable design, and cutting-edge innovation.

“We’re delighted to see the continued evolvement of the event into a global hub where professionals, designers, and technology leaders come together to shape the future of lighting, smart home and building automation solutions.”

The exhibition, held under the theme ‘Building Commonality Through Community, Creativity and Culture,’ featured several global product launches, pioneering collaborations, thought-provoking discussions shaping the industry's future, and a global outlook with three dedicated country pavilions, featuring Germany, Hong Kong, and China.

The Global Associations Meet, a high-profile networking event held at the Premium Club, welcomed over 100 industry leaders and representatives from major global lighting associations. World-renowned international lighting designers represented international associations, including the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD) and the Society of Light and Lighting (SLL).

Several companies chose the exhibition as the platform to launch new products. Among the standout innovations unveiled was Spectrum Lighting's new wireless-powered technology, a breakthrough expected to redefine efficiency and sustainability in the lighting industry. Other launches included the Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers, unveiling its latest guidelines, TM65 UAE: A Methodology For Calculating Embodied Carbon In Building Services, a breakthrough to redefine efficiency and sustainability in the lighting industry.

Other stand-out features included the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), and Society of Light and Lighting (SLL) led workshop ‘Building Commonality in Global Lighting Best Practices,’ bringing experts together to explore unified lighting standards and methodologies. The event also featured a dedicated designers’ gallery, showcasing the work of top lighting design studios from the UAE, offering visitors an insight into the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of lighting design.

Additionally, in a unique initiative supporting next-generation talent, students from the University of Sharjah presented innovative luminaire designs, demonstrating fresh perspectives and creative solutions in lighting technology.

Pushing the boundaries of art and technology, the exhibition also featured ‘The Moving Hues 2.0,’ an immersive light art installation created by India-based Studio Plus and MYVN Architecture. Originally curated in Bangalore, India, the installation showcased a dynamic play of light, motion, and translucent layers, evoking the organic beauty of nature.

Rounding out the show highlights was the Light Middle East Awards, which returned for an 11th edition and the biggest to date. Celebrating regional and international lighting projects, products and designers, the awards drew together 550 global industry leaders shaping the future of lighting design and technology.

The 19th edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East returns next year, from 12–14 January 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

-Ends-

About Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting showcase. The next edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is set to take place from 12–14 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Featuring products within lighting, electrical engineering, home, and building automation, the exhibition has played a vital role in the growth and development of the industry since its launch in 2006, with a solid representation of global products and brands, several educational conferences, certified workshops, and leading awards programme to recognize the very best the industry has to offer. For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 609 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 156 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

Catherine Alltoft

catherine.alltoft@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

light-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com