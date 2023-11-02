Dubai: The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders' Summit 2023 has begun in Abu Dhabi under the theme: “Driving Economic Growth for a Greener World.” The highly anticipated event is playing a crucial role in the global push for environmental conservation and sustainable development as the country prepares to host COP28.

Chair of the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders' Summit, HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade for the UAE, welcomed guests, saying, “As we build towards COP28 in November and December, this summit is all about the inherent possibilities of the net zero era.” He also engaged in a conversation with a selection of GEMs students representing the next generation. He spoke of the importance of collaboration and realistic goals. “For me, sustainability is about continuity,” he emphasized. “When it comes to the resources for everyone, we are all born with certain conditions around us and a certain level of available resources around us. How we use those resources is up to us and our community. We have to ensure we always think about tomorrow to make sure the continuity is there.”

HE Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of COP28, revealed details of the upcoming global climate conference and the impact he hopes it will have. “In the UAE, we know that climate action offers opportunities for social and economic development. This is our lived experience. We believe that together, we can turn the greatest challenge facing us into the greatest opportunity of our lifetime. In the UAE, we have used our climate ambitions to grow our economy,” he stressed. “This is a global challenge that affects everyone, and we need solutions to include everyone. I believe COP28 will be the moment to move from agreement to action.” He went on to highlight that today, the UAE operates three of the largest solar plants in the world and plans to invest a further $50 billion in the coming years.

Group CEO of the National Marine Dredging Company, Yasser Zaghloul, added, "We are honored to attend and be a sponsor for the Forbes Sustainability Leaders’ Summit 2023. As NMDC Group, our pledge is to collaborate, innovate, and invest in sustainable solutions and initiatives as we strive to achieve a low-carbon future. Through rigorous sustainability reporting, precise measurement of carbon emissions, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies across our group, we are reshaping the narrative of sustainability for the future, highlighting NMDC Group's unwavering commitment to pioneering decarbonization in the industrial sector."

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, encouraged all attendees to use the platform to create measurable impact. “We truly believe that this gathering can be a catalyst for positive change as people create new connections and identify new solutions that can help protect our planet,” she emphasized. “This is a responsibility that we all bear to ensure that the next generation and the generations to come are able to live well, live safely, and thrive.”

This critical summit has been designed to empower global leaders, industry experts, and stakeholders to address the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. Panel discussions, interviews, and presentations will cover a wide range of topics, including the role of sustainable finance and investment in driving green trade practices, exploring policy and regulatory frameworks for a sustainable economy, and leveraging technology for capacity building and knowledge sharing. By accelerating the transition toward a greener, more sustainable world, attendees will have the power to create a legacy of sustainable development and prosperity for future generations.

Forbes Middle East is working with a number of esteemed partners to bring this event to life: presenting partner the National Marine Dredging Company; associate partner EFS Facilities Services Group; support partners EFG Holding, Emirates Steel, FurniSure Home Furniture Rentals, Emirates Global Aluminium, and Albaddad Capital; event partners ADNOC, Contact Financial Holding and NABD; media partners Rominds Productions; furniture partner Electra Solutions; food partners Bustanica, Barakat, Amazonas4u, House of Pops, and Dibba Bay Oysters; gift partners Whirlpool, Patchi, Ritz Carlton Istanbul, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Anantara Desaru Coast Malaysia, St Regis Cairo, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Zulal Wellness Resort, The Elixir Clinic, Growhub, and Precise Merchandise Solutions; AI and technology partner PurpleGlo; and sustainability partner No More Bottles.

-Ends-

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Raquel Aboultaif – raquel@forbesmiddleeast.com