Riyadh: Local Content and Government Procurement Authority is hosting the first edition of the Local Content Forum on Monday and Tuesday the 5th and 6th of September, with the participation of more than 45 entities from large national companies, private sector enterprises and government entities. The Forum aims at highlighting national achievements and initiatives in developing local content, reinforcing strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, and exploring investment opportunities in local content across all sectors.

Mr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Samari, CEO of LCGPA explained that the Local Content Forum is one of the authority’s strategic initiatives, as it aims to be a platform for raising awareness, exchanging experiences and empowering local capabilities, by activating partnerships and investment opportunities, and contributing to raising awareness around local content and highlighting success stories of the public and private sectors. Al-Samari also added: The forum will highlight the opportunities for developing local content, the industry localization and knowledge transfer latest practices, and knowledge transfer between large, medium and small enterprises.

The forum will include 7 discussion panels, in which a group of Excellencies and senior executives of large national companies will participate. Those panels will discuss the impact of local content on the national economy, government efforts to develop local content, as well as successful experiences, in addition to the future of localization, the most important sectors and promising opportunities for local content, and the enhancement of supply chains. The forum will also include a number of workshops that aim at raising awareness of local content and its mechanisms, furthermore, an exhibition will accompany the forum, in which government entities and major national companies will participate in order to explore the initiatives and tools enabling local content.

The authority invited those interested in attending the forum to register through the link: https://lcforum.lcgpa.gov.sa/

-Ends-