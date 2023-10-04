Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Lavazza, the internationally renowned family-owned Italian coffee company, is proud to announce its partnership as the Official Coffee Partner of Dubai Fashion Week.



Dubai Fashion Week, a prestigious event on the international fashion calendar, takes its place alongside renowned fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. It serves as a platform to showcase Dubai's creativity and excellence in fashion to a global audience. One of the highlights of this partnership is the unveiling of 'The Lavazza Lounge'. This exclusive lounge will welcome guests to indulge in a wide range of coffee experiences. The menu at The Lavazza Lounge will feature a blend of classic coffees and Coffeetails (coffee cocktails), along with signature exclusive recipes from Lavazza's "coffee design" range. These elaborate coffee creations have been meticulously developed by Lavazza's innovation center in Italy and are exclusively available at Lavazza's flagship stores.

Speaking about the partnership, Sara Yousef, MEA Marketing Manager at Lavazza Group, said; "We are truly excited to partner with Dubai Fashion Week, a platform that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. Lavazza has a long history of celebrating the art of coffee, and we see this collaboration as an opportunity to blend the worlds of fashion and coffee, creating a memorable experience for all attendees. We look forward to welcoming guests to 'The Lavazza Lounge' and offering them a taste of authentic Italian coffee as they enjoy the creative energy of Dubai Fashion Week."



Lavazza's presence at Dubai Fashion Week underscores the brand's dedication to offering the most premium coffee globally and builds upon its successful campaigns and collaborations during Milan and London fashion weeks. Lavazza is excited to bring its passion for excellence and innovation to the heart of Dubai. Lavazza’s commitment to promoting art and culture is evident in its annual calendars: since 1993, the iconic Lavazza Calendar has been visually encapsulating the philosophy and identity of the brand through contributions from big names such as Helmut Newton, David LaChapelle, Annie Leibovitz, Elliott Erwitt, and Erwin Olaf.

Lavazza, founded in 1895 by Luigi Lavazza, has revolutionized the world of coffee with its innovative blends. From a single store in the historical center of Turin, Lavazza has grown to become one of the largest coffee companies in the world, operating in over 140 countries.

Lavazza looks forward to developing its partnership with Dubai Fashion Week, where the worlds of coffee and fashion come together to create a truly memorable experience for all attendees.



