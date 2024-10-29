Cairo: The most prominent regional event in the fields of energy and fire safety, combining the 33rd edition of the Egypt Energy exhibition and the 4th edition of FIREX Egypt, will be held from November 26 to 28 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo. This important event is organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, aligning with the ongoing efforts of the Egyptian government to achieve a transition to green energy and enhance reliance on renewable resources.

Gathering under one roof, the Egypt Energy and FIREX Egypt 2024 exhibitions will feature more than 180 exhibitors from 71 countries and expect to welcome around 10,000 visitors. This gathering will showcase a diverse array of technologies and solutions across both fields. The Egypt Energy exhibition will present the latest innovations throughout the energy chain, including power generators, energy storage and management systems, high and low voltage cables, as well as solar and green energy. In parallel, FIREX Egypt is recognized as the only specialized fire safety event in Egypt, providing a platform to display the latest fire prevention technologies, detection and extinguishing systems, and emergency lighting.

This significant event is supported by 30 strategic partners, including the General Authority of Investment and Free Zones and the Egyptian Organization for Standards and Quality. By facilitating a platform for exchanging experiences and knowledge, it brings together experts and global companies to showcase the latest technological solutions in energy and fire safety.

In this context, Mr. Mostafa Khalil, Director of the Exhibition Group at Informa Markets Egypt, stated: “Egypt Energy and FIREX Egypt exhibitions, scheduled to take place in November 2024, come at a timely moment as Egypt strives to achieve a radical shift towards sustainable energy. Therefore, we are pleased to organize this event, which aligns perfectly with this ambitious vision.”

Elaborating further, Mr. Khalil added: “The exhibition provides an ideal platform to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in the fields of renewable energy and fire safety, enhancing Egypt's position as a regional leader in these sectors. The event includes a variety of topics and facilitates over 200 B2B meetings, offering exceptional networking opportunities with industry leaders, potential clients, and partners. Thus, it contributes to building strategic partnerships from both the public and private sectors, supporting our joint efforts to achieve a more sustainable future.”

Adding to the significance of this event, Ona Electric is participating as a diamond sponsor of the Egypt Energy exhibition. A leader in the electrical equipment industry, Ona Electric is committed to promoting sustainable energy solutions. As one of the largest companies in Egypt specializing in the installation of electrical kiosks, it provides comprehensive, safe, and environmentally friendly energy solutions, ranging from low-voltage circuit breakers to medium-voltage switchgear and transformers.

Simultaneously, Infinity is sponsoring FIREX Egypt as a platinum sponsor, recognized for its experience and reliability in fire protection systems. Specializing in engineering, installing, servicing, and inspecting all types of fire protection systems, Infinity's participation reflects its commitment to advancing fire prevention standards and showcasing the latest advanced solutions in this field. As a leading contracting company, Infinity also provides innovative solutions to its clients, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in safety.

The Egypt Energy Conference will also feature several prominent events that highlight key industry developments. One such event is the 'Renewable Energy Leaders Forum,' which will focus on the rapidly growing renewable energy market in the Middle East and North Africa, expected to achieve an annual growth rate exceeding 6% by 2029. Additionally, the 'Future Electricity Systems Forum' will address challenges and innovations in decentralized energy and the electric vehicle market.

Attendees can look forward to a dedicated session for women in energy, designed for networking and sharing experiences, which will provide an opportunity to explore leadership roles in the industry and acknowledge the contributions of women in the energy field. In addition, there will be a roundtable discussion centered on business in Africa, along with a specialized consultation area for manufacturers, investors, and project managers. Collectively, these elements will create a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas and insights among leaders and innovators in the energy sector.