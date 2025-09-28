The event is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior and in association with the General Directorate of Civil Defense

A record 27,000+ visitors are expected to attend the event, which will host more than 380 exhibitors from 36 countries

Riyadh: Intersec Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s premier platform for security, safety and fire protection, opens tomorrow for its 7th edition. Running from 29 September to 1 October, the event takes place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Following a record-breaking edition in 2024, Intersec Saudi Arabia is larger than ever and will host more than 380 exhibitors from over 36 countries, with an expected attendance of over 27,000.

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior, and in association with the General Directorate of Civil Defense, Intersec Saudi Arabia serves as a vital meeting point for global and regional experts.

“Intersec Saudi Arabia brings together global and regional leaders in security, emergency response and safety to exchange knowledge and highlight groundbreaking advancements,” said Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director – Intersec Saudi Arabia at Messe Frankfurt Middle East. “The event has grown alongside these vital sectors, which are gaining even greater importance as the Kingdom prepares to host major international events and advances its Vision 2030 goals.”

The conference programme at Intersec Saudi Arabia features two flagship summits tailored to the Saudi market: the Future Security Summit, powered by ASIS International - Dharan Chapter, and the Fire Protection & Technology Summit.

Together, they will spotlight the innovative strategies and solutions supporting Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, smart city developments, and national security ecosystem. For the first time, all conference sessions at Intersec Saudi Arabia are CPD-certified, enabling delegates to earn recognised professional credits while engaging with industry-leading insights.

The Future Security Summit features two days of engaging sessions delivered by regional experts, global thought leaders, and industry professionals who will explore the technologies, partnerships, and policies reshaping regional security. Topics on the agenda at the summit include mega-event security, cybersecurity, homeland security and enhancing aviation security, among other regional priorities.

On the opening day tomorrow, security experts will gather for a panel discussion on the security of giga-projects, delving into the unique demands of these developments. The session will feature representatives from King Salman Park Foundation and Red Sea Global alongside regional security specialists, who will examine how tailored protection strategies are being integrated into environmentally conscious urban planning.

The agenda will also include “Beyond Borders, Regional and Global Security Cooperation in a shifting Geopolitical climate”, featuring representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Aramco, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the National Security Services Company (SAFE).

The Fire Protection and Technology Summit at Intersec Saudi Arabia will highlight the future of fire and emergency response, bringing together international leaders who are at the forefront of innovation.

This year introduces a new collaboration with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which will host a dedicated programme on the second day of Intersec Saudi Arabia, delivering world-class expertise in fire protection to the Saudi market.

Highlights on the opening day of the Fire Protection and Technology summit include an opening keynote speech from Saudi Civil Defense, which will lead on to a comprehensive presentation with the International Code Council on the recent updates to the Saudi Building Code (SBC).

Later on day one, Terrance Tsang, Chief Fire Officer, Hong Kong Fire Services Department, will share insights on “Enhancing the Safety Standard of Super High-rise Buildings”, while representatives from King Fahad International Airport will address “Fire Prevention Management for Airport Facilities.’

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, commented: “This year’s conference will drive bold conversations with industry leaders, regulatory authorities and international experts who are at the forefront of fire safety and security.”

Intersec Saudi Arabia will be held in Halls 1-7 at RICEC along with a purpose-built outdoor area. The event comprises five product sectors, which include Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health and Cybersecurity.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia, and licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

About Intersec Saudi Arabia

For more information, please visit our website.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.

For more information, please visit our website https://1starabia.sa/.

