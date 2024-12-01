Dubai, UAE: The 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebration at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library attracted a large turnout as it combined culture and entertainment through a variety of interactive activities, live shows, and workshops. Attendees commended the event organisation and expressed their appreciation for the library’s role in promoting culture and reviving the spirit of unity through its innovative programs that target all segments of society.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “Eid Al Etihad embodies our annual march towards building a thriving nation. It reflects our unique ambitions towards comprehensive renaissance over the next fifty years, and confirms the capabilities of our youth to keep pace with global changes and lead in all fields, especially knowledge and culture, based on the foundations of unity, cohesion, and the spirit of cooperation and innovation that were laid by our founding fathers.”

AlMazrooei added: “This occasion is a significant opportunity through which we renew our pledge to continue building on the vision of our leadership by organising a series of events that contribute to establishing the culture of knowledge, and instilling in the minds of future generations the seeds of creativity and love for the homeland.”

During the event, visitors enjoyed multiple cultural activities, including car racing, bamboo making, Dukkan Al Tayyebin, Talli bracelet making, traditional coffee preparation, vase decoration and handicrafts with palm leaves workshops, in addition to live shows such as Ayala performance and a drone show. The event also featured a training workshop by Trainer Salma Al Hajri, which focused on sustainability and recycling to teach participants innovative recycling methods.

The celebration ended with a concert titled “Union, Art, Peace”, performed by Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra, in cooperation with the Premier Music College of Prague. The concert featured a series of masterpieces from world classics and authentic Arabic music, starting with the UAE national anthem with a new arrangement by musician Riad Qudsi, followed by a charming selection of works by Beethoven, Bach, and Vivaldi, along with solo performances by some of the world’s most prominent violinists, including Aarav Dayal and Yicheng Liu. The concert concluded with Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” by Antonin Dvořák, and a national song entitled “Dar Zayed”.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is committed to fostering national identity, by organising events that highlight the UAE’s cultural heritage and authentic values. Through its initiatives and events program, it seeks to reinforce the connection of the younger generations to their national heritage, and encourage them to draw inspiration from the values ​​of unity and belonging, in addition to creating a unique cultural experience that combines entertainment and education. This makes the library a platform that cultivates the spirit of pride in the Emirati identity and builds bridges of communication between the past and the present.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.