Abu Dhabi, UAE — A new family entertainment and heritage festival, LAMMAH AL BAHR (‘Gathering by the Sea’) is now open at Al Dhafra’s Al Mugheirah Beach, located to the west of Abu Dhabi. Held in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the government entity responsible for accelerating economic growth in Abu Dhabi, the festival is part of a slate of initiatives to enrich the quality of life in Abu Dhabi’s communities and enhance its appeal as a global investment destination.

Running from 7th February through June, LAMMAH AL BAHR highlights the region’s rich maritime traditions, Emirati heritage and community spirit through a unique mix of culture, sports and leisure activities on the coast of Al Dhafra.

“LAMMAH AL BAHR is designed to celebrate Emirati culture, empower local businesses and create unforgettable experiences for Al Dhafra’s visitors and residents. At ADIO, we champion initiatives that foster a supportive environment for entrepreneurship and drive sustainable development across all regions of Abu Dhabi. Through this vibrant initiative, we are proud to showcase the best of Al Dhafra to residents, visitors and investors,” said Mohamed Ali Almarar, Director of Regional Development, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

Something for Everyone

For adventure-seekers, LAMMAH AL BAHR offers an array of adrenaline-pumping activities, including an aqua park, zip-lining and competitive sports tournaments, while beach lovers can dive into exciting water sports challenges. Sports enthusiasts can put their skills to the test in padel tennis, beach volleyball and football competitions at the Champions Zone.

Families can enjoy a vibrant carnival atmosphere with fun rides, funfair games and a dedicated kids' play area featuring board games, an adventure net, a doughnut slide, a climbing tower and giant inflatables. For those looking to unwind, the Beach Club provides a serene escape by the sea.

Adding to the festival’s dynamic energy, the Al Manara Stage will host a diverse lineup of live entertainment, blending traditional and contemporary performances. Pop-up acts throughout the festival will keep the excitement alive, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

Authentic Cultural Experience

Al Dhafra’s rich cultural heritage takes centre stage with a vibrant celebration of Emirati traditions, brought to life through live demonstrations and interactive workshops. The festival’s Heritage Zone offers a deep dive into the region’s maritime history, where visitors can learn about pearl divers, dhow sailors, and fishing traditions through immersive storytelling and hands-on experiences.

Traditional cuisine and artistry are woven throughout the festival, with the Food Park serving a selection of local, regional, and international flavours. Visitors can also explore a curated shopping experience featuring handcrafted souvenirs, artisanal goods and heritage-inspired products. Adding to the cultural showcase, The Art Haus gallery presents a beautiful collection of works by talented local artisans, alongside captivating art installations and craft exhibitions.

Entry to the festival is free of charge, with certain activities and zones available for a fee. These can be easily booked onsite at designated counters. All attractions are managed by seasoned event professionals and meet stringent safety standards to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience.

Do Stay!

While visitors can enjoy a day trip to LAMMAH AL BAHR, local hotels are offering excellent rates and packages, including meals, for overnight stays throughout the festival. A caravan park will open in March, while glamping options —offering a unique blend of modern comfort and nature will become available in April.

Event Details and Tickets

Ample free parking is available in designated areas throughout the event, providing convenient access for all visitors. LAMMAH AL BAHR is open every Friday from 5:00 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 am. The Champion’s Zone sports area will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm, on Fridays from 5:00 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 am.

Opening hours may change during Ramadan, and all details will be available on the event’s website: www.lammahvibes.com

Designed to host seasonal festivals and events, LAMMAH AL BAHR will be a regular feature at Al Mugheirah Beach, making it a cornerstone of Emirati culture and entertainment. The Champion’s Zone, which will remain on-site after the festival, will provide a dedicated sports area for Al Dhafra residents and visitors to enjoy year-round.

