Jumeirah Golf Estates recently hosted the Lady Captain vs. Lady Vice-Captain Matchplay event, featuring two teams of 16 players each in an exciting match play format on the Fire course.

The winning team, led by Vice-Captain Tanya Harrison, emerged victorious with a score of 5 games to 3. Despite Tanya losing her match 2 up to Captain Anna-Retha Rafferty, her team rallied to secure the overall win. Rosemarie Curlewis and Sherma Aryton won their match comfortably 5&4, while Kristen Blomeley and Philippa Stumbles secured a 5&3 victory, ensuring the Vice-Captain's team triumphed in the event by two games.

There were three on-course competitions: Jane Vorster won the longest drive on the 3rd hole, Mitsuko Emmerson claimed the straightest drive on hole 10, and Philippa Stumbles won her second prize of the day by securing nearest the pin on hole 14.

