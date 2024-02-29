The Leap Year Special, presented by Park Hyatt Dubai, unfolded at Jumeirah Golf Estates on the renowned Earth course, drawing 22 ladies for a day of fun on the challenging DP World Tour venue. The event featured a pairs scramble format, adding an exciting twist to the competition.

Sylvie Martin and Philippa Stumbles clinched victory in the Leap Year Special at Jumeirah Golf Estates with a stellar performance, posting a net score of -5. Their remarkable round, highlighted by a net eagle on the challenging 14th hole, secured them the win by a single stroke.

Dilek Yildiz and Sara Chadwick secured second place in the Leap Year Special posting a commendable net score of -4. Their impressive round, which featured two net eagles, allowed them to clinch second position, edging out the competition on countback.

Ed Atack, Golf Services Executive at Jumeirah Golf Estates, expressed his thoughts during the prize-giving presentation, stating, “Thank you to all the ladies for supporting this event, congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to seeing you all again next week and we wish you a very happy Leap Year!”

