Dubai, UAE- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) successfully concluded the ninth edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit’, which was held between November 18 and 19, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the theme ‘Future Skills and AI Economy’, the event attracted remarkable attendance and wide regional and global interest as more than 50 international experts and academics specialized in artificial intelligence, technology, economy, education, environment, and other pivotal sectors participated in over 40-panel discussions and valuable dialogues. These sessions presented inspiring ideas and visions about future skills, as well as the challenges and opportunities offered by advanced technologies, particularly AI. This prominent event was attended by over 3,000 attendees in person, while more than 22,000 individuals participated in this event through its website and social media platforms.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “The Knowledge Summit has once again established its growing importance as a leading annual global platform that brings together the brightest minds and experts to discuss current vital issues. The event shed light on the latest international knowledge and scientific trends that shape the world and strategies to keep pace with its most prominent transformations, in light of the rapid expansion of AI and other emerging technologies. This year, we have achieved new significant feats by organizing the ‘3rd UNESCO World OER Congress’ for the first time in the Arab region and hosting the first meeting of the ‘Global Alliance for Skills Development’ during the Summit, further strengthening efforts to build a knowledge economy. Furthermore, this has also strengthened Dubai’s position as a leading destination for hosting the most prominent global events and activities.”

H.E. added: “The Knowledge Summit 2024 highlighted the need to focus on future skills as they are the cornerstone for achieving sustainable economic growth. It also emphasized the pivotal role of innovation in enhancing the competitiveness of countries around the globe. By setting forth a unique opportunity to discuss ways to empower future generations, the event aimed to bring the spotlight on the necessary skills and digital tools that allow individuals to contribute to building a better world.”

H.E. further noted that the Summit reaffirmed the importance of investing in human beings as the fundamental pillars of all development plans, and how collective global efforts pave the way to meet future challenges, emphasizing that the UAE is leading the charge in building a knowledge-based future.

The summit discussed multiple topics, including the transformations brought on by AI in the economy, education, and training; ways to employ advanced technologies to enhance economic growth and stimulate social change, as well as the skills that new generations will need to meet the requirements of the future labor market. Many other topics were also discussed during the summit, covering the latest advancements in the fields of science, knowledge, innovation, and technology.

Building on the continued success and growth achieved over the past years, the Knowledge Summit 2024 was a resounding success. It has continued its journey of spreading knowledge and building a better future for humankind, creating lasting impressions and positive impacts for individuals and communities around the world.