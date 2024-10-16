Tasman harnesses Kia’s 50 years of special purpose vehicle development experience to deliver enhanced pickup capability to users

Kia’s first pickup underwent 1,777 specific tests conducted over more than 18,000 cycles of evaluation

World Premiere to take place during Jeddah International Motor Show on October 29th at 10am Saudi Time / 4pm KST / 6pm AEST, with live streamed event on Kia Worldwide YouTube channel

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia has unveiled the final teaser video and images of the Kia Tasman ahead of the brand’s debut entry into the pickup truck market. The Kia Tasman will make its world premiere at the Jeddah International Motor Show later this month.

The latest video captures Kia's dedication to pushing boundaries and taking on challenges, introducing the Kia Tasman as a testament to the brand’s thorough development and exhaustive testing of its first-ever pickup model.

The images reveal the pickup truck's robust and solid silhouette, emphasizing the Kia Tasman’s utility and dependability, offering practicality and versatility across a wide variety of operating environments.

The Kia Tasman has been designed so owners can engage in a broad range of professional and lifestyle activities while addressing the drawbacks typical of existing pickup truck designs. It’s a progressive pickup that offers genuine utility, enhancing experiences and broadening possibilities.

Buyers are invited to ‘Dive into a New Dimension’ thanks to the Kia Tasman’s impressive off-road capability and top-tier features that include its revolutionary design, adaptability and safety.

Leveraging Kia’s 50 years of experience in the development of special purpose vehicles, including specialized models and off-roaders, the Kia Tasman also inherits the all-terrain technology showcased in the recent Kia Telluride.

The Kia Tasman was subject to a rigorous and extensive testing and development process, which was showcased through the brand’s ‘One More Round’ campaign. This series followed the pickup as it underwent 1,777 specific tests conducted over more than 18,000 cycles of evaluation.

The series’ title ‘One More Round’ signifies the immense efforts and determination to set the highest possible standards during the Kia Tasman’s development. Taking place across a range of environments, these covered everything from off-road testing to wading, all-terrain durability, towing, on-track performance, and ride and handling.

The Kia Tasman will make its world premiere at the Jeddah International Motor Show on October 29th at 10am Saudi Time / 4pm KST / 6pm AEST. The event will also be live streamed on the Kia Worldwide YouTube channel.

Kia Corporation – about us

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Since 1944 Kia has been providing mobility solutions. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gaia Cianci

Senior Account Executive

T. +971 58 650 4919

E. gaia.cianci@ogilvy.com