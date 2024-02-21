21 February 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, has announced the launch of a series of workshops titled "Business Opportunities in Priority Sectors, in collaboration with Sia Partners, a leading firm in growth and innovation. These workshops are designed following global standards to empower Emirati entrepreneurs with existing businesses in Abu Dhabi's priority sectors. Each workshop in the series specializes in providing a rich elevating educational experience focusing on one of the targeted sectors.

The first workshop in the comprehensive series will begin on March 4, 2024, covering the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and the Healthcare sector. With a profound understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within these sectors, the workshop offers a transformative learning experience. Spanning over 4 days and up to 20 hours, the workshop integrates real-life case studies with interactive sessions, providing participants with the tools and insights needed to turn their ideas into viable businesses.

The workshop will be delivered digitally during the first three days to ensure accessibility and convenience for aspiring entrepreneurs. However, the fourth day will require participants' physical presence to present their ideas to a panel of experts and stakeholders. They will then receive feedback and recommendations based on the evaluation of their idea. Participants will continue to receive comprehensive support and guidance from experts for two months after completing the workshop.

HE Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: "We are delighted to introduce the new workshop series, a dynamic platform aimed at empowering businesses in Abu Dhabi's priority sectors. At Khalifa Fund, we are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art workshops that have a true impact and provide invaluable insights. Through this initiative, we aim to shape the entrepreneurial landscape of Abu Dhabi, driving innovation, growth, and success. This aligns with Abu Dhabi’s economic strategic objectives to foster a vibrant ecosystem for businesses in priority sectors, contributing to the prosperity of the national economy."

Her Excellency added: "The experts at Khalifa Fund continue their commitment to supporting the growth and success of Emirati businesses, enhancing positive development and prosperity in the entrepreneurial community. We believe that by empowering entrepreneurs and stimulating their innovation, we contribute to sustainable economic development in Abu Dhabi."

Business Opportunities in Priority Sectors workshop series offers participants a unique opportunity to refine their business models, pitch their ideas to industry-leading experts, and gain invaluable insights into market trends and regional insights. With a focus on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, the workshop series aligns with Abu Dhabi's strategic vision, tapping into the immense potential of startups and SMEs within its priority sectors.

Khalifa Fund invites aspiring Emirati entrepreneurs with existing businesses in the ICT and healthcare sectors to apply for this transformative learning experience.

To apply, interested candidates can visit the registration link, fill out the application form, and submit their details for consideration. Please note that all applications will undergo an assessment process. Khalifa Fund will then choose 50 qualified candidates from the ICT and healthcare sectors. There will be a subsidized registration fee of 350 AED for the selected applicants to participate in the workshop.

For more information, please contact the Khalifa Fund call center at 600 500506.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cameron Hurrion

KBS Strategies

cameron@kbsstrategies.com