Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) hosted an educational event on Tuesday, September 3rd, to shed light on lymphoma, the significance of early detection, and effective treatment strategies. Scheduled to take place at King Abdullah Centre for Oncology and Liver Disease, this initiative aims to raise awareness about lymphoma, empower patients to actively participate in their healthcare journey, and foster a collaborative approach to treatment decision-making. KFSHRC aims to enhance patient experience and optimize treatment outcomes by promoting informed engagement.

As part of KFSHRC’s educational initiatives in conjunction with World Lymphoma Awareness Day, observed on September 15th every year, the event will feature presentations by leading hospital experts on various aspects of lymphoma, including its types and symptoms. Additionally, several patients will share their personal experiences, from diagnosis to ongoing treatment, offering the audience a deeper look into the challenges of living with lymphoma. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and receive direct answers from experts.

The lymphatic system is a critical component of the immune system, defending the body against infections and diseases. It comprises an intricate network of vessels interrelated with lymph nodes distributed throughout the body. Responsible for filtering lymphatic fluid and eliminating harmful substances, the lymphatic system plays a vital role in maintaining overall health.

When affected by cancer, the lymphatic system cells begin to proliferate uncontrollably, leading to tumor formation. This disruption impairs the system’s ability to effectively defend the body against pathogens. If left untreated, the cancer may spread to other parts of the body. This underscores the importance of early diagnosis and prompt intervention as the most effective strategies for managing and combating the disease.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world’s best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.